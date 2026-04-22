Padres vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies played a low-scoring series opener on Tuesday night, with San Diego pulling out a 1-0 road win – it's third win in a row.

Now, the Padres are favored on the road in Game 2 with veteran right-hander Walker Buehler on the mound against Colorado’s Tomoyuki Sugano. Buehler has led the Padres to a 3-1 record in four outings this season, posting a 4.58 ERA.

Meanwhile, Sugano has a 3.92 ERA despite some concerning advanced numbers – which I’ll dive into in my prediction for this game.

The total for Wednesday’s matchup is all the way up at 12.5, but these teams mustered just one run in the series opener.

Here’s a look at my favorite bet, a player prop to consider and the latest odds for this NL West showdown.

Padres vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (-108)

Rockies +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Padres: -156

Rockies: +129

Total

12.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Padres vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 3.92 ERA)

Padres vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV/Rockies.TV

Padres record: 16-7

Rockies record: 9-15

Padres vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Fernando Tatis Jr. To Hit a Home Run (+417)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Tatis is due to hit his first homer of the season:

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has not hit a home run this season, but what better place to hit his first than the homer-friendly Coors Field?

The Padres take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, and Tatis is north of 4/1 to go deep against Tomoyuki Sugano. This season, Sugano has a 3.92 ERA, but he’s allowed five home runs in four starts.

In 2025 with the Baltimore Orioles, Sugano gave up homers in bunches, allowing 33 (the most in the American League) in 30 starts. That’s a good sign for Tatis, who is starting to turn things around after a slow start.

The Padres star is hitting .333 over the last two weeks and .353 over the last week, picking up 14 hits over his last 12 games (11 starts).

While Tatis isn’t hitting for power at this point in the season, I think he’s trending in the right direction with his recent hot streak at the plate. Against a home-run prone start, Tatis is worth a dart throw on Wednesday night.

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

On the surface, Sugano has some decent numbers in the 2026 season (3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP), but his advanced numbers tell a different story.

The Rockies right-hander ranks in the third percentile in expected ERA (7.81) and the 10th percentile in expected batting average against (.300). So, this could be a “get-right” spot for a Padres offense that has struggled out of the gate in 2026, ranking 24th in MLB in OPS.

San Diego has won three of Buehler’s four starts, and the righty has a much better expected ERA (3.96) than Sugano this season.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Padres have won nine of their last 10 games to move into first in the NL West, and they rank third in the league in bullpen ERA (2.85).

I think San Diego takes Game 2 of this series on April 22.

Pick: Padres Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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