Paraguay vs. France Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 16

The biggest upset of the World Cup knockout stage so far is Paraguay taking down soccer power and 2014 World Cup winners, Germany. Unfortunately for Paraguay, the celebration is short-lived as they go from upsetting Germany to having to play against the tournament favorites, France.

France cruised past Sweden in the Round of 32 and looks like they're on a collision course with Argentina in the tournament final for the second straight World Cup.

Is there any chance Paraguay pulls off an even bigger upset on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Paraguay vs. France Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

Paraguay +1100

France -1800 (94.74%)

3-Way Moneyline

Paraguay +1800

France -600

Draw +600

Total

OVER 2.5 (-164)

UNDER 2.5 (+134)

Paraguay vs. France How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: San Francisco Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Paraguay record: 2-1-1

France record: 4-0

Paraguay vs. France History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other five times before. The most recent match was a 5-0 win for France in a 2017 international friendly. They faced each other in two previous World Cups. France won 7-3 in the 1959 World Cup and then won 1-0 in the 1998 World Cup.

Paraguay

Paraguay got off to a bad start to its tournament, losing 4-1 to the United States. Their defense has since tightened up, beating Turkiye 1-0, playing to a 0-0 draw against Australia, and then beating Germany in penalties after the match ended at 1-1.

France

France has won all four of its matches so far by 2+ goals. They beat Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, Norway 4-1, and Sweden 3-0.

Paraguay vs. France Best Prop Bet

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+135)

If you want to bet on someone other than Kylian Mbappe to score, consider Ousman Dembele. I made the case for him in today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today:

Kylian Mbappe is the obvious player to bet on to score for France at -195, but the true value lies in Ousmane Dembele. He is fifth amongst all players in this tournament in expected goals at 3.24. If you want to bet on a player at plus-money to score in what should be a lopsided match against Paraguay, Dembele is your guy at +135.

Paraguay vs. France Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down how you can back France at plus-money:

Upsets happen, and that's why the games are played, but make no mistake about it, Paraguay is unbelievably outmatched in this game. Don't let their upset win against Germany fool you, Paraguay has the third-worst expected goal differential per 90 minutes at -1.58. Iraq (-1.63) and Qatar (-2.08) are the only two teams with worse expected goals numbers.

France is a massive favorite to win in regulation and advance, and you'd also have to lay at least a -170 price tag on them to win by 2+ goals, but if you're looking for a way to back them at plus-money, consider betting on them to win both halves at +132.

This may require Paraguay to keep the game relatively in check in the opening half, forcing France to score once or twice in the second to secure the win. If that happens, this is going to be a great bet to have in your portfolio.

Pick: France to Win Both Halves (+132) via FanDuel

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