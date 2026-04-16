We have plenty of MLB games to watch and bet on today, including a plethora of afternoon matchups. Let's try to take advantage of it all by taking a shot on a three-game parlay!

Remember, parlays can be tough to cash, so bet accordingly, but I have one at +481 odds that I think is worth sprinkling on if you want some extra action.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Best MLB Parlay Today

Brewers ML vs. Blue Jays

Rays ML vs. White Sox

Mariners/Astros UNDER 8.5

Parlay Odds: +481

Brewers ML vs. Blue Jays

The Brewers as favorites in this spot seem like a great bet considering they get to face Patrick Corbin of the Blue Jays, who is simply one of the worst starters in the Majors. He has had an ERA of 4.40 or higher the past six seasons, and then allowed four earned runs in just four innings in his first start of 2026. The Brewers should be able to take advantage and take care of business as home favorites.

Rays ML vs. White Sox

We're going to bet against the worst offense in baseball. The White Sox rank 30th in the Majors in both batting average (.193) and wRC+ (71). The Rays have already beaten them in the first two games of this series, and I see no reason why they can't complete the sweep.

Steven Matz has been great for Tampa Bay so far this season, sporting a 3-0 record and a 3.94 ERA. Let's back him to lead the Rays to another win this afternoon.

Mariners/Astros UNDER 8.5

This is my favorite MLB bet of the day, as I wrote about in today's $100 Every Day challenge, so let's toss it in as the final leg of the parlay:

You may look at the ERAs of both Luis Castillo and Walker Buehler and think tonight's game is a no-brainer OVER, but if you look a bit deeper, it could be the time to bet the UNDER. Castillo has a 6.92 ERA but a 3.16 FIP through his first three starts. Buehler has a 4.97 ERA but a 3.87 FIP. That tells me neither pitcher has been as bad as their ERA indicates, and we could see some positive regression from them both.

The Mariners and Padres also have two of the best bullpens in the Majors so far this season. The Mariners rank third in bullpen ERA at 2.88, while the Padres rank fifth at 3.04.

Finally, neither offense has posted impressive numbers so far, ranking just 14th and 15th in wRC+.

Give me the UNDER in this interleague matchup.

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