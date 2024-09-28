Patriots vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Bet on Jacoby Brissett's Favorite Target)
The San Francisco 49ers have got off to a disappointing start to their 2024 season, losing to both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams to fall to 1-2 on the year. The good news is they get to take on the New England Patriots in a potential Week 4 bounce-back spot.
The bad news is the biggest favorites have lost every week of the season thus far.
In this article, we're talking player props. I have two locked in for this interconference affair. Let's dive into it.
Patriots vs. 49ers Player Props
- Hunter Henry OVER 2.5 receptions (-155)
- Jordan Mason UNDER 78.5 rushing yards (-115)
Hunter Henry OVER 2.5 receptions (-155)
Hunter Henry has been the top receiving option for the Patriots through the first three weeks. He leads the team in targets (18), receptions (12), and yards (136). If you're going to bet on any pass-catcher for the Patriots, make it Henry.
The 49ers' secondary has got off to a bad start to the season, allowing teams to average 8.1 yards per pass attempt, the third most in the NFL.
Jordan Mason UNDER 78.5 rushing yards (-115)
The biggest strength of the Patriots' defense is their ability to stop the run. Teams are averaging a measly 3.7 yards per rush against them through the first three weeks. That means it's going to be a tall order for 49ers running back, Jordan Mason, to have a big game.
Mason has had a strong start to his season, but his performances in the first three weeks have caused him to be overvalued in the betting market. Now may be a smart time to bet against him.
