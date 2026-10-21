Patriots vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7

A marquee matchup is set for Thursday night in Week 7, as the New England Patriots hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears in a battle between two 4-2 squads.

Caleb Williams and the Bears are favored at home in this matchup, and they’re coming off a commanding win over Atlanta in Williams’ return from a hamstring injury. Chicago has 90 points in the two games that Williams has started and finished this season, a great sign for bettors in the prop market.

Plus, New England seems to have found a groove on offense during a three-game winning streak, and both teams are in the top half of the league in EPA/Play on that side of the ball.

So, this game could have a ton of offensive fireworks, which is great for bettors looking to wager on some anytime touchdown scorers.

The total is all the way up at 50.5, and the Bears are currently a top-10 scoring offense while New England has put together three huge games with Drake Maye throwing 10 touchdowns during this winning streak.

The Patriots are banged up quite a bit on offense, including receiver Romeo Doubs, who hauled in a score in the team’s Week 6 win over the New York Jets. Can A.J. Brown step up in his place after struggling with drops in his return from injured reserve?

On the Bears side, Williams threw just one score in the 31-point showing in Week 6, but it’s possible that could change at home on Thursday.

Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for what should be a terrific Thursday Night Football matchup.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+170)

Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a breakout showing in Week 6, catching six of his seven targets for 65 yards and a score.

Williams only threw one touchdown in Week 6, but Loveland was targeted multiple times in the end zone – Caleb just missed him for a second score.

Last season, the young tight end really came on in the second half, finishing the campaign with six touchdown receptions. He’s only picked up one in 2026, and New England has allowed just one receiving score to the position this season.

Still, Loveland’s role is growing with 21 targets over the last three games. He’s a solid bet at this price after his best game of the season.

A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+140)

The 2026 season has not gone well for A.J. Brown, as he missed multiple weeks with an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener before returning in Week 6.

The star wideout dropped a bunch of passes in New England’s win vs. the Jets, but he was targeted 10 times by Maye. That’s a good sign for him heading into this game, especially with Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins on injured reserve for New England.

Brown’s target share makes him an intriguing bet at this price, and Christian Watson did torch the Bears for two scores in Week 5. The Chicago defense has questions in the secondary, so I don’t mind Brown since he should have a heavy workload in Week 7.

Caleb Williams Anytime TD (+400)

If you’re looking for more of a long shot bet in Week 7, Williams has some value at +400 to find the end zone.

The star quarterback ran for two scores in Week 1, carrying the ball 10 times in that game and five times in Week 2 before he suffered a hamstring injury. Williams only ran the ball four times in the win over Atlanta, but it’s possible he looks to use his legs more now that he has a game under his belt since he suffered the injury.

Williams is a dynamic quarterback in space, and he also has the opportunity to get in via a quarterback sneak in this game.

I think this price is a little too high considering the rushing volume Williams had in Weeks 1 and 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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