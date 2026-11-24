The Los Angeles Chargers are very rare favorites when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers got their first win of the season two weeks ago in Baltimore, but lost 27-24 at home to the Jets last week.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are falling fast. Drake Maye was injured in Week 10 against the Lions, and they’ve lost two straight and three of their last four games. They are coming off their bye week, though.

Of course, New England beat the Chargers 16-3 in last year’s playoffs.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.

Patriots vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots +1.5 (-116)

Chargers -1.5 (-103)

Moneyline

Patriots: -103

Chargers: -115

Total

35.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Patriots vs. Chargers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Patriots record: 5-5

Chargers record: 1-9

Patriots vs. Chargers Betting Trends

The Patriots are 4-6 against the spread this season.

The Chargers are 1-9 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Patriots' games this season.

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Chargers' games this season.

Patriots vs. Chargers Injury Reports

Patriots Injury Report

A.J. Brown – Doubtful

Drake Maye – Out

Romeo Doubs – IR

Brenden Schooler – Questionable

Walter Rouse – Questionable

Ben Brown – Questionable

Carlton Davis III – Questionable

Dre’Mont Jones – Questionable

Robert Spillane – Questionable

Chargers Injury Report

Kendall Williamson – Questionable

Daiyan Henley – Questionable

Justin Herbert – Questionable

Akheem Mesidor – Questionable

Keaton Mitchell – Questionable

Tarheeb Still – Questionable

Brenen Thompson – Questionable

Patriots vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch

Tommy DeVito, Quarterback, New England Patriots

Tommy Cutlets is back. Mike Vrabel has named Tommy DeVito the Patriots' starting quarterback in the wake of the Drake Maye injury.

DeVito has been with the Patriots for two years now and signed a two-year extension in the offseason. He saw his first action of the season in Week 3, completing 3 of 5 passes for 30 yards in a blowout loss in Jacksonville, and then threw for 21 yards on 1 of 3 passes in Week 9.

After taking over for Maye in Munich two weeks ago, Maye completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Patriots vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick

This is going to be an ugly matchup on Sunday, and the low total proves that. I’d consider taking the UNDER, but I have to take the Patriots off their bye week.

Sure, the Chargers got a win against an even worse Baltimore team two weeks ago, but couldn’t beat the Jets as -3.5 home favorites.

The Pats are a deep enough team to grind out a win against the Chargers in this one.

Pick: Patriots moneyline -103

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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