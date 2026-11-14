Patriots vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Munich Game in Week 10

Sunday's NFL action in Week 10 begins in Munich as Drake Maye and the New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff in a massive matchup for two teams with playoff expectations.

This game features some awesome playmakers such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, giving bettors plenty of options to consider in the anytime touchdown scorer market.

This is expected to be a high-scoring game with oddsmakers setting the total in the low 50s, and both the Patriots and Lions have put up plenty of points in the 2026 season.

Still, New England is banged up at receiver with A.J. Brown (questionable) and Romeo Doubs injured, and that has left Maye with very few options on the outside.

Can he still get it done against a Lions defense that has looked much better than it did over the first few weeks of the season?

For this standalone matchup, I'm targeting a few anytime touchdown scorer picks, as it's one of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL.

Since this is the last Sunday morning game overseas of the 2026 season, let's look to end it with a couple of winners.

Here's a breakdown of three players that you should bet on to find the end zone in Week 10.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Corey Kiner Anytime TD (+115)

Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson (questionable) originally was expected to miss this game – and potentially more time – which sets up Corey Kiner to handle a decent workload in Week 10.

#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss the next few weeks because of plantaris tendon issue in the back of his knee, sources say.



No surgery, just rest and rehab for Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/qnJngxsP4H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

Kiner has outplayed TreVeyon Henderson this season, and Henderson has missed multiple games in a row as well.

Last week, Kiner had eight carries for 55 yards and a score, and he’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season.

The Lions are just 19th in the league in EPA/Rush, allowing six rushing scores and 4.1 yards per carry through their first eight games.

This bet is a volume play, as Kiner could slot into a bellcow role in Week 10. In this high-powered New England offense, he’s worth a look to score again on Sunday.

Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+180)

Williams had a down game in Week 9, catching just one of his two targets against the Miami Dolphins for 31 yards.

A big-play threat every time he’s on the field, Williams has five touchdown receptions this season, and he should be able to take advantage of a New England defense that is 23rd in EP/Pass and has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL.

The Patriots were torched for a bunch of big plays by Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 9, and Williams just had a three-game scoring streak snapped in Week 9.

The Lions wideout has played 87.7 percent of the offensive snaps this season, and Jared Goff has found him for some big plays, as he’s averaging 16.7 yards per reception. I’ll take him at around 2/1 on Sunday.

Mack Hollins Anytime TD (+255)

The Patriots are extremely banged up at wide receiver, but veteran Mack Hollins returned from injured reserve in Week 9 and immediately made an impact.

Hollins played 68.3 percent of the snaps for New England, catching three of his six targets for 36 yards and a score. The former fourth-round pick has 18 catches in five games, playing well over half (64.3 percent) of the Patriots’ offensive snaps in the games he’s appeared in.

The Lions have struggled against the pass all season, allowing the second-most yards and the third-most passing scores (18) in 2026. So, I don’t mind taking a shot on Hollins at +255, especially since New England’s receiver room doesn’t have a true No. 1 if Brown sits.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .