Patriots vs. Lions Best Prop Bets for NFL Munich Game in Week 10 (Bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown)

The second half of the 2026 NFL regular season is underway, and Sunday's action gets off to an awesome start as two playoff teams go head-to-head in an international matchup in Munich.

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are looking to bounce back from a bad loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, and they'll take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, who are now 6-2 in the 2026 season.

New England made the Super Bowl in the 2025 campaign, but it's off to just a 5-4 start in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Lions are in the mix to win a loaded NFC North, but they need every win they can get with all four teams in the division over .500. The lookahead line for this game had the Patriots set as favorites, but after New England lost in Week 9, things flipped to have the Lions favored by 2.5 points.

Standalone matchups are always exciting to bet on, especially when they feature as many star players as this one.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Drake Maye, Jared Goff, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and others are all awesome prop targets on Sunday morning, and I've decided to make a few picks for this matchup.

While some bettors may want to pick a side, the prop market is a fun way to back specific players without having to worry about the final outcome of the game to win the bet. Both of these offenses have shown the ability to be high-powered, and the Lions' passing game has been pretty dominant in the 2026 season.

Can that continue that against a Patriots secondary that was torched by Green Bay in Week 9?

Here's a breakdown of my three favorite props for this matchup in Munich on Sunday.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Drake Maye to Throw an Interception (-138)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 7+ Receptions (-155)

Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 97.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Drake Maye to Throw an Interception (-138)

Last season, Maye was the runner-up in the NFL MVP race, but he hasn’t had the same success in 2026.

While the star quarterback has 18 touchdown passes, 2,282 passing yards and three rushing scores this season, he’s also been picked off 11 times.

Maye has thrown at least one pick in six of his nine games, and he was picked off three times last week. The lack of health at receiver for New England hasn’t helped the former first-round pick, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he makes an ill-advised throw in this matchup.

The Lions’ defense has just six picks this season, but it has looked better in recent weeks after a dreadful start. Maye has thrown more picks than games played, so this is a pretty favorable price on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 7+ Receptions (-155)

The Patriots’ secondary was torched in Week 9 by Green Bay, with both Matthew Golden and Christian Watson going for over 150 yards.

New England is now 23rd in the league in EPA/Pass and has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL. That’s great news for Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been a target hog in this offense once again.

This season, St. Brown has 86 targets and 61 catches in eight games, turning those grabs into 657 yards and five scores. He’s picked up at least seven receptions in six of those matchups and has at least eight targets in every game.

That gives St. Brown a really high floor, and it’s pretty clear that New England’s secondary is beatable this season. I’m buying the Lions’ No. 1 receiver in an offense that is fourth in the league in EPA/Pass.

Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 97.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Jahmyr Gibbs is a legit MVP candidate this season, and he’s finished with 98 or more rushing yards in five of his eight games, including four games with over 100 yards.

So why fade him in Week 10?

Well, the Patriots are sixth in the league in EPA/Rush this season, and they’ve been much more vulnerable through the air. So, Gibbs – a great pass catcher – may see a few more touches in the passing game instead.

New England is also allowing just 3.9 yards per carry, so Gibbs may need 25-plus carries to eventually get over this number. As dynamic as Gibbs is, this is a really high prop line when New England is allowing just over 83 rushing yards per game to opposing backs in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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