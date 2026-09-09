Patriots vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Season Opener Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season gets underway on Wednesday night, as the Seattle Seahawks begin their quest to defend their Super Bowl crown against the team they beat in Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots .

Sam Darnold and Drake Maye are both back, but these teams look a little different on the offensive side of the ball, which could make for some fun prop angles in Week 1. Kenneth Walker (the reigning Super Bowl MVP) is now in Kansas City while the Patriots moved on from their top-two receivers (Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte) this offseason.

So, who is going to step up to lead the way on Wednesday?

One of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL is by taking a player to score a touchdown in the prop market, and there are several stars to consider in this Super Bowl rematch.

Will A.J. Brown find the end zone in his first game with the Patriots? Does rookie Jadarian Price have a breakout moment ahead of him in Week 1?

I have two Patriots and one Seahawk to consider in this standalone matchup, including a prop set at +320 on Wednesday night.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

A.J Brown Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+160)

Brown had an interesting 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s hopefully in a happier place now that he’s reunited with Mike Vrabel.

Brown had 11, seven, seven and seven scores in his four years in Philly, finding the end zone four times over the final six games he played in during the 2025 regular season.

Now, he gets to pair up with Maye, who was one of the best deep-ball passers in the NFL last season. Maye threw 31 touchdowns in 2025, including six to Boutte (no longer in New England) – the Pats’ deep-ball threat last season.

I think Brown could see a heavy target share from day one, and the Seahawks did lose one of their top corners (Tariq Woolen) in free agency.

Brown should be on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best receivers in the NFL, so I don’t mind betting on him in this matchup, especially at +160.

Rashid Shaheed Anytime TD (+320)

Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed was a key trade-deadline addition in 2025, and he should have a much bigger role with the team in the 2026 season.

While Shaheed only found the end zone four times in the 2025 regular season (twice on returns), he’s a deep-ball threat that could turn one pass into a house call.

The Patriots have a solid secondary now that Christian Gonzalez has officially agreed to a new deal, but I expect the star corner to shadow Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 1 – similar to Super Bowl LX.

Shaheed could be the biggest beneficiary of that for Seattle, and he was targeted five times (catching two passes) in the Super Bowl last season.

This is set at longer odds for a reason, but I expect Shaheed’s role to expand after Seattle paid him to be the No. 2 receiver in this offense in the offseason.

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+110)

TreVeyon Henderson (out) is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Week 1, which could lead to Stevenson taking on a bellcow role in this New England offense.

Last season, the veteran running back had nine total touchdowns in the regular season (seven rushing, two receiving) and he found the end zone six times over the final four weeks of the campaign.

So, Stevenson clearly has the trust of Mike Vrabel and his staff, and he showed last season that he’s the preferred option on passing downs for the Pats.

In Super Bowl LX, Stevenson had five catches for 40 yards and a score, and he turned seven carries into 23 yards on the ground. He could have an even bigger workload in Week 1, and his pass-catching prowess makes him a threat to score on any play.

Stevenson played over 70 percent of New England’s snaps in the playoffs, and I expect him to handle a major workload with Henderson sidelined on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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