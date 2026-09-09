The NFL season officially kicks off on Wednesday night when the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.

You can find out the odds and a pick for the side in the game in Peter Dewey's betting preview. In this article, I'm going to focus on player props. It's the first game of the NFL season, so we know we're going to place a couple of extra (responsible) bets. Let's dive into them.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Best Prop Bets

Jaxson Smith-Njigba UNDER 6.5 Receptions (-130) via Caesars

Jadarian Price OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel

Jaxson Smith-Njigba UNDER 6.5 Receptions (-130)

Jaxson Smith-Njigba may be the reigning offensive player of the year, but this Week 1 game may present him with his toughest challenge of the entire season. He will be matched up against Christian Gonzalez of the Patriots, who has established himself as one of the best corners in the league.

JSN was targeted 10 times in the Super Bowl, but he managed to haul in just four receptions for 27 yards. If Gonzalez is successful against him again in the season opener, I struggle to see how he reaches seven receptions.

Jadarian Price OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

With Zach Charbonnet out with an injury for opening night, Jadarian Price is expected to be the primary ball-carrier for the Seahawks in his NFL debut. The Patriots' run defense was one of their weakest aspects last season, ranking 16th in opponent rush EPA, and they allowed Kenneth Walker to rush for 135 yards against them in the Super Bowl.

Let's bet on Price to have a strong first game of his rookie season.

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