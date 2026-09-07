Patriots vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

A Super Bowl rematch kicks off Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, as the New England Patriots hit the road to play Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Seattle torched New England in Super Bowl LX, but the team looks a little different, especially on offense. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is now in Kansas City, and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also joined the AFC West, taking the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching gig.

So, Mike Macdonald’s group has some major changes heading into this season, where oddsmakers have placed the Seahawks as the No. 4 team in the odds (+1200) to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, New England added star receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason to help build on Drake Maye’s near MVP season in 2025. The Patriots have a tougher schedule this season than the historically easy one they faced in 2025, but Mike Vrabel’s team is among the top squads in the odds to win the AFC and the Super Bowl in 2026.

Oddsmakers have given the Seahawks the edge at home in this game, setting them as 3.5-point favorites. While Seattle’s defense should be one of the best in the league once again, it did lose a couple of key pieces in Tariq Woolen and Boye Mafe.

Both of these teams have their sights set on another Super Bowl run, but who has the edge in Week 1?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, trends, injuries and much more for the season opener in the 2026 NFL season.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots +3.5 (-115)

Seahawks -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Patriots: +145

Seahawks: -175

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Patriots vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Patriots record: 0-0

Seahawks record: 0-0

Patriots vs. Seahawks Injury Reports

Patriots Injury Report

TreVeyon Henderson – questionable

Harold Landry III – PUP

Seahawks Injury Report

Zach Charbonnet – PUP

Nick Emmanwori – questionable

Emanuel Wilson – questionable

Tory Holton – questionable

Terrion Arnold – CEL

Patriots vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The Seahawks were 15-5 against the spread last season – the best record in the NFL.

The Patriots were 13-7-1 against the spread last season under Mike Vrabel.

The Seahawks are 8-11 against the spread at home under Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks are 11-8 straight up at home under Mike Macdonald.

The Patriots were 7-2 against the spread on the road in the 2025 season.

The OVER was 11-9 in the Seahawks’ 20 games last season.

The OVER was 12-9 in the Patriots’ 21 games last season.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Jadarian Price, Running Back, Seattle Seahawks

All eyes are going to be on first-round pick Jadarian Price in this opener for Seattle. Walker torched New England in the Super Bowl on the ground, helping make up for a shaky start from Sam Darnold.

Now, the Seahawks need Price to bring a similar boost to the offense, which lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (he took the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching gig) in the offseason.

Price has a chance to take control of this backfield in 2026 with Zach Charbonnet on the PUP list to open the season, but the Patriots were a top-10 team in EPA/Rush in the 2025 season. So, Price is going to have his work cut out for him in a bellcow role for the Seahawks.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick

The Seahawks are rightful favorites in this game as they look to defend their title, and it’s interesting that this spread is through the key number of 3 on Wednesday night.

Seattle was by far the better team in the Super Bowl matchup between these squads, though the Patriots have improved in the offseason and Maye is a rising star at quarterback. I don’t expect him to play at the level he did in the playoffs in this game, especially since he was dominant in the regular season for New England.

There is one concern I have with this Seattle team.

It has struggled against the spread at home under Macdonald, and a new playcaller on offense could be something to watch early in the season to see just how this offense meshes. The Seahawks are still one of my favorite teams in the league this season (they’re No. 2 in my latest Power Rankings), but I wouldn’t be shocked if New England is able to hang around.

After all, the Patriots were one of two teams in the NFL (Denver was the other) to rank in the top 10 in the league in both EPA/Play on offense and defense in 2025.

New England may not win this game, but I do think there is a path for Vrabel’s team to cover on Wednesday night.

Pick: Patriots +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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