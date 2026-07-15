Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up their first win in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday, riding a 35-point game from rookie Meleek Thomas.

Now, Cleveland is favored on Wednesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans, who didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and opted to keep their top young players off the roster this summer.

The Pelicans have won back-to-back games to move to 2-1 in Las Vegas, but they haven’t played any team with major young talent, beating up on the Phoenix Suns in their last game.

Oddsmakers are giving Cleveland the edge in this game, a sign that they believe in Thomas and some of the young pieces the Cavs have this summer. I don’t love betting on Summer League because of how volatile it can be, but I do have a side that I like in this game.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Summer League showdown.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +3.5 (-110)

Cavs -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +136

Cavs: -162

Total

180.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Pelicans record: 2-1

Cavs record: 1-2

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Cavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Key Player to Watch

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Cavs

Second-round pick Meleek Thomas has been a revelation in Summer League, averaging over 28 points per game and shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc.

Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas through 3 games: 28.3 PPG/4.3 APG/4.0 RPG/2.3 SPG on 50% FG, 46% 3P, 100% FT



Who does he remind you of? 👀 pic.twitter.com/25LwNbt6PM — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) July 14, 2026

He had a 35-point game against Miami on Monday, and the Cavs guard should remain a focal point of the team’s attack as it looks to get to .500 this summer. Thomas averaged 15.6 points per game and shot over 41 percent from 3 in his lone collegiate season at Arkansas.

While the Cavs have a win-now roster, Thomas’ scoring ability could help him earn a role at some point in this rookie season.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Cavs didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but Thomas is certainly playing like one so far this summer.

Cleveland had big man Nae'Qwan Tomlin participate in some action this summer as well, but he may be done after sitting out the team’s win over Miami. Still, I don’t mind the talent on the Cavs’ roster compared to New Orleans, which opted not to send Jeremiah Fears or Derik Queen to Summer League ahead of their second NBA seasons.

The Pelicans have wins over Phoenix and Charlotte, but they also lost to a Minnesota team that has since dropped two games by a combined 46 points.

I think Cleveland is worth a look as a favorite in this game, especially if Thomas is able to put up another big scoring performance.

Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .