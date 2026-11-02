Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after winning their first six games, and they’re in another good spot to get a win on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans started the season with an 0-4 record, but it has won back-to-back games, including an impressive performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Zion Williamson and Co. are hoping to get into the play-in mix in the Western Conference, but they struggled last season despite not owning their own first-round pick.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies rebuilt their roster in the offseason, and guard Ty Jerome has been an impressive scorer through the first two weeks of the campaign. While the Grizzlies may not have a top-20 player – unless you already have Boozer in that conversation – they are loaded with young talent that could be a force in the West for years to come.

I don’t expect Memphis to be a top-six playoff team this season, but it has proven it can beat some of the lesser teams in the West so far this season. Oddsmakers have set the Grizzlies as favorites on Monday, and they’re looking to stay perfect against the spread through seven games.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Monday night.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +5.5 (-110)

Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +164

Grizzlies: -196

Total

233.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, DAZN, NBA League Pass

Pelicans record: 2-4

Grizzlies record: 6-0

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Malik Dia – doubtful

Yves Missi – out

Trey Murphy III – probable

Jaron Pierre Jr. – doubtful

Jordan Poole – out

Julian Reese – probable

Grizzlies Injury Report

Scotty Pippen Jr. – doubtful

Quinten Post – questionable

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-134)

In today’s edition of our best props column at SI Betting , I shared why I’m buying Boozer at home against New Orleans:

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer is the favorite to win the league’s Rookie of the Year award, and he’s been a monster on the glass through six games.

Boozer is averaging 10.5 rebounds on 15.3 rebound chances per game, clearing 8.5 boards in five of his matchups. He has a tougher game with the New Orleans Pelicans (ninth in rebound percentage) on Monday, but I’m still buying Boozer at this lower line.

He’s playing 31.0 minutes per game and has picked up double-digit boards in four of his six games. This prop should be set at 9.5, so I’ll gladly take this lower line on Monday.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Memphis is not only 6-0 this season, but it has covered the spread in every game to open the season.

Now, the Grizzlies are favored at home as they look to build on their league-best net rating on Monday.

Look, Memphis has benefitted from a pretty soft schedule, but there’s no reason to believe that New Orleans is a playoff team through the first six games of the season.

The Pelicans are 14th in the league in net rating, and their two wins have come against Sacramento and Atlanta.

Memphis’ defense has been one of the best in the league (No. 2 in defensive rating), and I think the Grizzlies are worth a look at home with Ty Jerome. Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and Boozer all expected to play.

Pick: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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