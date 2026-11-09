Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to a fast start in the 2026-27 season, winning seven games in a row heading into Monday’s meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been a great running mate with Curry in the early going, and the Warriors suddenly look like a team that may be able to hang around in the playoff picture in the West until Jimmy Butler is able to return from a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, New Orleans started the season 0-4, won four games in a row and has now lost back-to-back games including a road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Pelicans are in a tough spot on the second night of a back-to-back, and they’ve fallen back to a minus-0.4 net rating this season. Still, the Pels are perfect against the spread as road dogs through the first three weeks.

Can they cover in Golden State?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the eighth and final matchup in the NBA on Monday.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +9.5 (-115)

Warriors -9.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +312

Warriors: -395

Total

232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pelicans vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Pelicans record: 4-6

Warriors record: 7-3

Pelicans vs. Warriors Injury Report

Pelicans Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Moses Moody – out

Will Richard – out

Gui Santos – probable

Pelicans vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 Assists (-132)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Curry in the prop market:

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is off to a great start scoring the ball, averaging 31.3 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from 3.

While I could take a scoring prop for Curry against the New Orleans Pelicans, I actually think he’s undervalued as a passer on Monday.

The two-time league MVP is averaging 4.6 assists per game, but he’s picked up six or more dimes in four of his last five matchups. Overall, Curry is averaging just 7.9 potential assists per game, but that number has jumped up after a slow start to the season.

New Orleans is 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so this is a pretty favorable matchup for Steph as he looks to build on an impressive start to the campaign.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

This may seem crazy with New Orleans coming off a bad road loss against the Clippers, but I’m going to take the points on Monday.

The Pelicans are 3-0 against the spread as road underdogs this season, and I think this could be a sell-high spot on a Golden State team that has won seven in a row.

The Warriors may still win this game, but I don’t love taking them to win by double digits since they are still very dependent on Curry’s scoring to be in any game.

New Orleans – despite a 4-6 start – is only five spots behind Golden State in net rating (18th vs. 13th), and the Pelicans have a lot of athleticism on the wings that could be an issue for this older Golden State team that lacks any real rim protection.

The Warriors have covered in seven of their 10 games, but they’re just 3-2 against the number when favored. I expect a closer game than this line suggests on Monday.

Pick: Pelicans +9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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