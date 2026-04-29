Penguins vs. Flyers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The fourth win is the hardest in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially when you’re a young team like the Philadelphia Flyers. They faltered in Games 4 and 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, allowing Sidney Crosby & Co. back into the series.

Can Philadelphia finally close out the Penguins?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Penguins vs. Flyers in Game 6 on Wednesday, April 29.

Penguins vs. Flyers Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Penguins +1.5 (-250)

Flyers -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline

Penguins +102

Flyers -122

Total

5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Penguins vs. Flyers Starting Goalies

Penguins: Dan Vladar (3-2, 2.03 GAA, .914 SV%)

Flyers: Arturs Silovs (2-0, 2.00 GAA, .920 SV%)

Penguins vs. Flyers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN-PIT, NBCSP

Penguins record: 2-3

Flyers record: 3-2

Penguins vs. Flyers Best NHL Prop Bets

Flyers Best NHL Prop Bet

Travis Konecny OVER 0.5 Points (-154)

Travis Konecny hasn’t been at his best in this series, but he’s still done things to help the Flyers win games. He has a point in four of five games thus far, and sparked his team to turn things around in Game 3 at home.

Konecny led the Flyers with 68 points in 77 games this season. He’s a consistent part of their offense no matter what ailments he’s battling through.

This is a chance for Konecny to have his moment at home, but if -154 is too much juice for you, I’d consider an assist at +120 instead. Three of his four points in this series were assists.

Penguins vs. Flyers Prediction and Pick

The Flyers had their chances to tie those two losses, only losing by two (with an empty-netter) at home and then one in Pittsburgh to bring the series back to Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Despite the Penguins being the better team with their backs against the wall, the Flyers weren’t out of either of those losses.

The whistles should be quieter here late in the series, which only benefits the Flyers. I’ll take them to close out the Penguins in Game 6.

Pick: Flyers -122

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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