Penn State vs. West Virginia Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
The West Virginia Mountaineers will welcome the No. 8 team in the country, the Penn State Nittany Lions, in College Football Week 1 action.
This will mark the beginning of a journey for Penn State in which many people will expect to result in a berth in this year's College Football Playoff. Can West Virginia play spoiler and start to build a CFP resume of their own with an upset win on Saturday?
Let's take a look at the odds for the game as well as our final score prediction.
Penn State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, and Total for College Football Week 1
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread:
- Penn State -8.5 (-105)
- West Virginia +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline:
- Penn State -310
- West Virginia +245
Total:
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Oddsmakers has Penn State set as a favorite of over a touchdown with an 8.5-point spread. When it comes to winning the game, the Nittany Lions are -310 on the moneyline, an implied probability of winning of 75.61%.
This game will serve as the second-leg of a home-and-home between two teams who used to compete on a yearly basis from 1947-1992. Penn State won last year's meeting at State College, winning by a final score of 38-15. The Nittany Lions are 49-9-2 all-time against the Mountaineers.
Penn State vs. West Virginia Final Score Prediction
Our college football betting expert, Reed Wallach, is laying the points with Penn State in this Big 12 vs. Big Ten showdown. Here's what he had to say about this game:
These two met to open 2023 in Happy Valley and the Nittany Lions punched in the late touchdown to cover the 20.5-point spread against a down West Virginia team.
However, the two teams meet again after the Mountaineers outshined expectations in a big way to put together an 9-4 season with a stout defensive line and competent offense. With the change of setting and the upgrade for WVU, the team is now listed as an eight-and-a-half point underdog.
With that being said, I’m skeptical that this team can hold up against the vaunted Nittany Lions defensive front.
In the meeting last season, Penn State outgained West Virginia by 170 yards and racked up six tackles for loss. The Nittany Lions will be transitioning to two new coordinators on each side of the ball, but the pieces are still in place to shut down the WVU offense.
While West Virginia had a strong season, the defense was outside the top 80 in defensive EPA/Play, and I believe this can be a coming out party for Kotelnecki’s revamped offense with Penn State. Just two years ago, Kotelnecki’s offense at Kansas was part of a 55–point effort in an overtime win at West Virginia.
I like Penn State to cover despite the line coming down.
I agree with his analysis that Penn State has a strong chance to win and cover the 8.5-point spread. Based on what he wrote about the Nittany Lions defensive front against the West Virginia offense, we could see this game being a lower scoring affair than what other may expect.
I'll take Penn State to win, cover, and the total to stay UNDER.
Final Score Prediction: Penn State 27, West Virginia 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.