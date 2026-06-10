Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to recover from a walk-off loss when they close out their three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Zack Wheeler and Dylan Cease had a good pitcher’s duel going last night, and the Blue Jays scored two of their three runs in the ninth inning to walk it off.

Philadelphia’s old foe Max Scherzer takes the hill for Toronto in the series finale opposed by Jesus Luzardo.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, June 10.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+113)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Phillies -143

Blue Jays +119

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.56 ERA)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-3, 9.64 ERA)

Jesus Luzardo is looking to bounce back from a rough start against the White Sox. He did complete six innings and got the win, but Chicago tagged him for five runs on seven hits (three home runs). This came after a great stretch with 4 ER in 23.1 IP in his previous four starts.

Max Scherzer allowed 20 runs in 18.2 innings before hitting the injured list in April. The veteran will be making his first start since April 24 (7 ER in 2.1 IP) on Wednesday night. He hasn’t started against the Phillies since 2023.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, SN1

Phillies record: 36-31

Blue Jays record: 33-35

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Marsh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-134)

Who had Brandon Marsh among the league leaders in batting average over one-third into the season? The Phillies outfielder is making a push for the All-Star Game in his home stadium next month.

Marsh has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in seven of his last eight games, and has risen in Philadelphia’s batting order all the way to the clean-up spot. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight against a washed-up Scherzer.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Jesus Luzardo has been great in his last handful of starts for the Phillies, and Max Scherzer is not what he once was as he returns from a stint on the injured list.

Philadelphia has really turned things around over the last several weeks, getting back over .500 both overall (36-31) and on the road (17-14).

I think the market is respecting Scherzer’s name recognition a bit too much here. The Phillies should be bigger favorites as they look for their third straight series victory.

Pick: Phillies -143

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