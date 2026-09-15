Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road for a two-game set against the Washington Nationals starting on Tuesday night.

The Phils salvaged a win on Sunday in Atlanta to avoid a sweep, but are still just 2-4 in their last six games. Meanwhile, the Nationals returned home to sweep the Angels over the weekend.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Phillies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-125)

Nationals +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Phillies -217

Nationals +177

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -105)

Phillies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (17-5, 2.79 ERA)

Nationals: Jackson Kent (1-4, 6.59 ERA)

Phillies vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NATS

Phillies record: 83-67

Nationals record: 70-81

Phillies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Alec Bohm OVER 1.5 Bases (+118)

Alec Bohm has picked it up in the second half, batting .306 with a .457 slugging percentage after hitting just .215 with a .354 slugging before the All-Star break. He’s been racking up the doubles this month as well, going 11 for 37 (.297) with one home run and six doubles in 11 games.

Bohm has gone OVER 1.5 bases in two straight games, four of five, and seven of his last 10 contests. I expect him to keep that up, especially against a southpaw, as he’s hitting .280 vs. LHP as opposed to .233 vs. RHP this season.

Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

While the Phillies recently had their sights on the Braves in the NL East, they now need to take care of business to shore up their one-game lead in the Wild Card race. The good news is they have a quick two-game set against the Nationals to do just that.

Cristopher Sanchez had a rare rough outing in his last start, but that was against the Astros, not Washington. He’s allowed eight runs in 15.1 innings against the Nats this season, with the Phillies winning all three contests.

Meanwhile, Jackson Kent has struggled for the Nationals, allowing five runs on eight hits in three innings last time out.

The Phils have owned the Nats recently, and I expect that to continue tonight.

Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-125)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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