Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a slippery slope as they look to avoid dropping both halves of a two-game set against the Washington Nationals.

The Phils have now lost four of their last five games and five of seven, shrinking their Wild Card lead to just one game.

On the flip side, the Nats are looking for a perfect homestand after sweeping the Angels and a 6-3 win last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Nationals on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Phillies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-118)

Nationals +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Phillies -199

Nationals +163

Total

9 (Over -106/Under -113)

Phillies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-5, 3.14 ERA)

Nationals: Jared Simpson (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Zack Wheeler has thrown three straight quality starts, allowing a single run in each, after getting tagged for eight runs in four innings in Seattle.

Jared Simpson will make his first MLB start in a bullpen game for the Nationals. He threw four shutout innings before allowing three runs without recording an out in San Diego.

Phillies vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NATS

Phillies record: 83-68

Nationals record: 71-81

Phillies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Schwarber OVER 1.5 Bases (+125)

Kyle Schwarber did what he could to help the Phillies last night, hitting his 45th home run of the season to give them a brief lead in the latter stages of the game.

That was the second straight game with at least two total bases for Schwarber, who has gone OVER 1.5 bases in six of his last 10 games. I’ll take these plus odds for him to do it again in a bullpen game for the Nats – and him to hit a home run at +325 is worth a sprinkle as well.

Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Phillies let us down last night, but I’m going right back to them tonight as slightly smaller favorites. Philadelphia has to get back on track sooner or later with just 11 games left in the regular season.

Zack Wheeler has gotten back on track in recent outings, allowing a single run in three straight quality starts. He also allowed just five runs in 17.2 innings in three starts against the Nats last season.

On the other hand, Jared Simpson is starting a bullpen game for the Nationals, whose bullpen ERA of 5.11 is the second-highest in the league.

Look for the Phillies to bounce back in a big way tonight.

Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-118)

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