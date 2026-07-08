Phillies vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

Zack Wheeler and Kyle Schwarber powered the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-1 win in their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds last night.

The Phillies will look to build on that tonight to get two wins in a row, but it could very well be a bullpen game for Philadelphia.

Cincinnati has also struggled recently, although the Reds’ struggles go back a bit further than the last few games. They’re just 2-7 in their last nine contests, and will turn to ace Chase Burns tonight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Reds on Wednesday, July 8.

Phillies vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-175)

Reds -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Phillies +119

Reds -143

Total

9.0 (Over -119/Under -101)

Phillies vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Phillies: TBD

Reds: Chase Burns (10-1, 2.40 ERA)

The Phillies have yet to name a starter for Wednesday night with just a handful of hours before first pitch. They could go with a bullpen game with Andrew Painter in the minors.

Chase Burns bounced back from allowing five runs in Pittsburgh with six innings of two-run ball in Milwaukee last time out. The right-hander racked up nine strikeouts in six one-run innings in Philadelphia back on May 19.

Phillies vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Phillies record: 51-41

Reds record: 41-49

Phillies vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+117)

Burns hasn’t gone OVER 7.5 strikeouts too many times this season, but one of those was his aforementioned start against the Phillies back in May.

Philadelphia has a boom-or-bust offense, striking out at a 23.4% rate overall and 24.7% in the last 30 days.

Burns has stalled out at seven punchouts in a handful of starts, so OVER 6.5 (-168) is a safer play if you so choose.

Phillies vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

There aren’t too many matchups in which the Reds would be favored against the Phillies, but they definitely deserve to be home favorites tonight.

Even if the Phillies are able to get a few innings out of their starter, Philadelphia’s bullpen has a 4.23 ERA, and it’s even worse recently.

The Reds typically win when Burns is on the hill. I’ll take them as short home favorites tonight, and this very well could turn into a laugher, so the run line is in play as well.

Pick: Reds -143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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