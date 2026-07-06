Phillies vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

A rare series finale takes place on Monday afternoon, as the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals battle things out after splitting the first two games of this series on Saturday and Sunday.

Phillies star Cristopher Sanchez (2.00 ERA) is on the mound for the 19th time in the 2026 season on Monday, and that’s led to oddsmakers setting the Phils as -219 favorites to win this game and the series.

The Royals, who won yesterday’s game 5-2, have a lefty of their own on the mound in Noah Cameron (4.95 ERA). Cameron has struggled over his last four outings, allowing at least four runs in each of them.

So, it makes sense that the Phillies are expected to win, especially since they’ve dominated in Sanchez’s appearances, going 13-5 in 2026.

Here’s a look at the odds, a prediction and a player prop for this matchup, which kicks off a smaller slate of games in MLB on Monday.

Phillies vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-123)

Royals +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Phillies: -219

Royals: +178

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Phillies vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (10-3, 2.00 ERA)

Kansas City: Noah Cameron (4-6, 4.95 ERA)

Phillies vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN Unlimited, Royals.TV

Phillies record: 50-40

Royals record: 36-54

Phillies vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Noah Cameron OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-139)

This season, Noah Cameron has given up 93 hits in 83.2 innings of work, and he’s really struggled in his last four outings. The left-hander has given up seven or more hits in each of those starts, allowing 32 total.

Now, he takes on a Philly offense that is 21st in batting average for the 2026 season, though it is top-10 in the league in that statistic over the last 30 days. The Phillies have totally flipped their season around after a slow start, and they should be able to jump all over Cameron in this matchup.

Through 16 appearances, Cameron has allowed six or more hits nine times, and he ranks in the 10th percentile in expected batting average against.

I believe that he’s an easy fade candidate in this matinee matchup, especially since his WHIP and ERA have skyrocketed since mid-June.

Phillies vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

The Phillies are the worst team on the run line in Major League Baseball this season, but I’m willing to bet on them with Sanchez on the mound.

Philadelphia is 13-5 when the star left-hander pitches this season and 10 of those wins have come by two or more runs. So, the Phillies should be able to gain some separation if Sanchez pitches yet another gem.

This season, the Phillies star has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 18 outings.

That puts him in a great spot against a Kansas City offense that is just 25th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

I also don’t trust the Royals with Cameron on the mound, as he’s struggled mightily over his last four starts, seeing his ERA jump from 3.84 to 4.95 in the process. The 26-year-old has given up 32 hits and 19 runs over his last four starts, and Kansas City is just 4-12 when he takes the mound in 2026.

On top of that, Cameron’s advanced numbers are really shaky. He ranks in the 21st percentile in expected ERa, the 10th percentile in expected BAA and the 34th percentile in barrel percentage.

Even though the Philly offense hasn’t been great this season (24th in WRC+), bettors should side with the stronger starting pitcher in this series finale.

Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-123 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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