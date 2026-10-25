Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

A pair of Eastern Conference contenders face off on Sunday night, as the Philadelphia 76ers look to start the season 4-0 when they take on the 2-0 Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers are coming off a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, and LeBron James had the day off while Joel Embiid led the way with a triple-double. Bettors should assume that Embiid is going to sit on Sunday, especially since Philly is now a 1.5-point underdog at home.

Still, the new-look Sixers with James and Jaylen Brown have been awesome to start the season, knocking off playoff-contending teams like New York and Cleveland on their way to a 3-0 start.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have wins over Miami and Boston, but they lost star center Jalen Duren (hamstring) in the process. He’s been ruled out for this game while Ausar Thompson is questionable.

So, it seems neither team will be at full strength heading into this early-season matchup, which is a solid litmus test for how these squads stack up in the East.

Can Detroit get the win on the road as a small favorite?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a game prediction for Pistons vs. Sixers on Oct. 25.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -1.5 (-105)

76ers +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pistons: -118

76ers: -102

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, DAZN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons record: 2-0

76ers record: 3-0

Pistons vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Ugonna Onyenso – out

Jalen Duren – out

Elijah Harkless – questionable

Isaac Jones – questionable

Ausar Thompson – questionable

76ers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pistons vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey 25+ Points (-158)

This season, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.7 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from 3.

The 3-point shot has gotten off to a slow start for Maxey, but he’s scored 26 or more points in every game for this Philly team. The All-Star guard is clearly the No. 1 option on offense so far in the 2026-27 campaign, and he could see even more touches on Sunday with Embiid likely sitting on the second night of a back-to-back.

Maxey has 19, 23 and 22 shot attempts in his three games this season, so I don’t mind him at this discounted number, even in a back-to-back. The University of Kentucky product has averaged at least 25.9 points per game in each of his last three completed seasons.

Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Philly to win outright:

The Philadelphia 76ers rested LeBron James on Saturday in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks, a sign that they’re going after this back-to-back against the undefeated Detroit Pistons.

Even though Joel Embiid wants to play in Sunday’s game for the 76ers, I don’t expect him to suit up after putting up a triple-double in Saturday’s win.

Joel Embiid (injury management) when asked if he'll play on Sunday:



"I have no idea. I actually want to play tomorrow, so can you guys put pressure on [the Sixers' medical staff]?"



(via @mcten) — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 25, 2026

Philly now has wins over New York, Cleveland and Milwaukee, and it’s slightly favored at home on Sunday against a banged-up Detroit team. Jalen Duren (hamstring) is out and Ausar Thompson is questionable for this matchup.

The Pistons have two impressive wins over Miami and Boston, but can they handle this Sixers team with Duren sidelined? If Embiid sits, there is a better case for a Detroit upset, but I’m still buying the quartet of James, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe on Sunday.

The Sixers are 11th in the NBA in net rating and the No. 4 defense through three games, and the Pistons aren’t going to be able to take advantage of a weak Philly frontcourt as much with Duren out.

I don’t mind taking the Sixers to win at home and move to 4-0.

Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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