Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 22
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Sunday’s NBA action begins with two surging Eastern Conference teams, as the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham hit the road to take on Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks have won three games in a row to jump up to the No. 4 seed in the East, even though CJ McCollum (calf, out) and Kingston Flemings (back, questionable) have been banged up.
Still, the Hawks are underdogs at home against a Pistons team that remains without center Jalen Duren (hamstring). Detroit (10-6) has gotten off to a strong start on the road, winning seven of nine games, but it lost on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.
Can the Pistons bounce back in a key Eastern Conference tilt?
I’m targeting a player prop and a game pick for this matchup, but first let’s dive into the odds for Pistons vs. Hawks.
Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons -1.5 (-113)
- Hawks +1.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -130
- Hawks: +110
Total
- 223.5 (Over -111/Under -109)
Pistons vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): PSN, The Spot Detroit 20, NBA League Pass
- Pistons record: 10-5
- Hawks record: 10-6
Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – probable
- Jalen Duren – out
- Ron Holland II – questionable
- Isaac Jones – questionable
- Ebuka Okorie – out
- Ugonna Onyenso – out
- Taurean Prince – out
- Duncan Robinson – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Kingston Flemings – questionable
- CJ McCollum – out
- Henri Veesar – out
- Rafael Castro – questionable
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Jock Landale – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – out
- Asa Newell – out
- Jalen Wilson – questionable
Pistons vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (+104)
In Sunday’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting, I explained why bettors should buy Daniels’ surge in production this month:
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels could have a huge playmaking role on Sunday with CJ McCollum out and rookie guard Kingston Flemings listed as questionable.
Daniels had 10 dimes in his last game, and he’s now averaging 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He’s been red hot as of late, picking up 13 or more rebounds and assists in nine straight games.
In the month of November, Daniels is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. This is a tough matchup with an elite Detroit defense, but there’s a chance the former lottery pick has a major on-ball role if Flemings can’t go on Sunday.
Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
The Pistons have been really strong on the road in the 2026-27 season, but they’re facing a Hawks team that has covered in two of three games as an underdog.
Atlanta has jumped up to 11th in the league in net rating and eighth in defensive rating during this winning streak, and it could get Flemings back in action to bolster this guard rotation. The Hawks also have a ton of rangy wings to throw on Cunningham on Sunday.
Detroit has survived without Duren to open the season, but six of the team’s 10 wins have come against teams that are under .500. The Pistons are just 4-4 against teams .500 or better, and they're coming off a loss to a fringe playoff team in the East in Toronto.
I think there’s value in getting the surging Hawks as home dogs, especially since their defense is really rounding into form.
Pick: Hawks +1.5 (-107 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2