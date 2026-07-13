Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

Two Eastern Conference powerhouses from the 2025-26 season are set to square off in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League on Monday afternoon.

The defending NBA champion New York Knicks are in search of their first win this summer, as they’ll take on the Detroit Pistons and first-round pick Ebuka Okorie, who has put together a strong showing so far in Las Vegas.

The Knicks didn’t take anyone in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, but they do have a pair of second-round selections in Tyler Nickel and Jack Kayil in action this summer. Nickel has proven to be an elite jumpshooter already, something he did at a high level with Vanderbilt in the 2025-26 season.

Personally, I wouldn’t recommend placing any major wagers on Summer League, as rotations fluctuate and teams are looking to develop players more than they are looking to win. Still, taking a look at the odds can help give us an understanding of how these young squads are viewed in comparison to the rest of the league.

Detroit is favored by 8.5 points in this matchup, as the Knicks haven’t competed in two games, scoring 65 points against Brooklyn and 49 in a loss to San Antonio.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and a quick prediction for Monday’s contest.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -8.5 (-112)

Knicks +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pistons: -355

Knicks: +280

Total

167.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pistons vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 13

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, MSG Network

Pistons record: 1-1

Knicks record: 0-2

Pistons vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pistons vs. Knicks Key Player to Watch

Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Pistons

The No. 17 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Okorie had a strong Summer League debut, scoring 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He then followed that up with 14 points, six assists and seven steals in a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

No. 17 pick Ebuka Okorie in his NBA Summer League debut with the @DetroitPistons:



☀️ 20 PTS

☀️ 4 AST

☀️ 2 STL

☀️ 2 3PM pic.twitter.com/FbrrZBLkeR — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

The Pistons are in need of a secondary playmaker behind Cade Cunningham, and it’s possible that Okorie could eventually get himself into the rotation with Detroit. At Stanford in the 2025-26 season, he averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 31 games, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3.

If Okorie suits up – this is a back-to-back for Detroit – it’ll be interesting to see him match up with Kayil, who had 12 points in the Knicks’ last game against San Antonio.

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Since this is a back-to-back for Detroit, I wouldn’t recommend laying the 8.5 points, even though the Knicks have struggled mightily this summer.

The Pistons may look to sit a few players, like last game’s leading scorer Chaz Lanier, that already have some NBA experience under their belt.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have scored less than 115 points in two games this summer, shooting just 26 percent from the floor in the loss to San Antonio. Since New York has a veteran championship core, it doesn’t have a ton of top-line talent playing this summer.

Detroit has hovered around 100 points in back-to-back games, but I struggle to see the Knicks keeping pace. New York’s two games have finished with 156 and 119 combined points, so I wouldn’t be shocked if this game also falls short of the total.

Pick: UNDER 167.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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