Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are coming off an upset win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, and they’ll head right into a back-to-back against the 5-10 New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Pelicans' season has been a streaky one, as they lost four games in a row, won four games in a row and then lost six games in a row before blowing out the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Dejounte Murray has requested a trade, Trey Murphy III and Bennedict Mathurin are hurt and the Zion Williamson era continues to look like a total flop for the Pels.

They’re home underdogs on Wednesday against a Pistons team that is over .500 and in play for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference once again in the 2026-27 season, even though Jalen Duren has missed most of the year with a hamstring issue.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the first meeting this season between these two teams.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -6.5 (-112)

Pelicans +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pistons: -264

Pelicans: +217

Total

227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pistons vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, The Spot Detroit 20, NBA League Pass

Pistons record: 9-4

Pelicans record: 5-10

Pistons vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III – out

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Bryce McGowens – out

Malik Dia – probable

Dejounte Murray – out

Trendon Watford – out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – probable

Julian Reese – probable

Pistons vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Daniss Jenkins 17+ Points (-114)

Each day, I share my favorite props for the NBA action , and I’m targeting Jenkins, who has taken a major step forward since entering the starting lineup:

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins had a huge showing in Tuesday’s upset against the San Antonio Spurs, and he’s now scored 21 or more points in four of his last five games.

J.B. Bickerstaff has decided to put Jenkins into the starting lineup over the last four matchups, and his role has expanded as the secondary ball-handler next to Cade Cunningham.

A former two-way player, Jenkins has become a staple in the rotation for Detroit the last two seasons, and he hit multiple clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio, finishing with 25 points. He’s shooting 42.4 percent from 3 this season, making him an intriguing prop target against a shaky New Orleans team on the second night of a back-to-back.

I’ll bet on Jenkins staying hot, especially if the Pistons are short-handed in this game. The young guard has taken 10 or more shots in seven of his last 10 appearances.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

Detroit is playing the second night of a back-to-back after a huge upset win over the Spurs, and this could be viewed as a letdown spot against a bad New Orleans team.

Still, I’m taking Detroit to cover.

The Pistons are 2-0 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and they rank ninth in the league in net rating and fifth in defensive rating despite Duren (hamstring) missing a huge chunk of the season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are just 5-10 and 24th in net rating, snapping a six-game skid earlier this week against a short-handed Golden State team.

I don’t believe in the Pelicans as even a play-in contender in the West, especially with Trey Murphy III currently sidelined.

Bettors should wait for the Pistons’ injury report before diving into this game, but if Cunningham plays, Detroit is a strong bet to win and cover.

Pick: Pistons -6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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