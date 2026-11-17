Two NBA Finals contenders take the floor on Nov. 17 in San Antonio, as Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (8-4) are the latest team to take a shot at ending the San Antonio Spurs’ wild winning streak.

After losing their first two games of the season, the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama have won 12 games in a row taking the top spot in the Western Conference in the process. Both the Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers are 12-2 and in action on Tuesday (L.A. plays the Charlotte Hornets).

Detroit isn’t off to as fast of a start as it would like this season, losing to Miami on Saturday to drop to 8-4. Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been out of the lineup for the Pistons, but this team still has a top-10 defense in the 2026-27 season.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the East last season, the Pistons shook up some of their roster, adding John Collins, Isaiah Joe and others in the offseason. Detroit still lacks a No. 2 scoring option behind Cunningham, and that could be a problem against a Spurs team that has one of the best net ratings in the league.

Does San Antonio keep the streak going at home? Oddsmakers seem to think it will, setting the Spurs as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop for this game and a prediction as two teams with playoff aspirations square off on Nov. 17.

Pistons vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +9.5 (-110)

Spurs -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: +312

Spurs: -396

Total

222.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Pistons vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Pistons record: 8-4

Spurs record: 12-2

Pistons vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – out

Isaiah Joe – doubtful

Ron Holland II – out

Taurean Prince – out

Ugonna Onyenso – out

Duncan Robinson – out

Ebuka Okorie – out

Spurs Injury Report

Tobias Harris – out

Maliq Brown – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Ja’Kobi Gillespie – out

Pistons vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper OVER 16.5 Points (-119)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props column , I shared why Harper should hit his season average – or higher – against Detroit:

Spurs guard Dylan Harper is off to a strong start this season, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3.

Harper is in the starting lineup for San Antonio, which has certainly improved his ceiling on a night-to-night basis now that he’s playing 31.4 minutes per game and taking over 14 shots per night.

This is a tough matchup against a Detroit team that is No. 6 in the league in defensive rating, but Harper has 17 or more points in 10 of his 14 games in the 2026-27 campaign.

I’m expecting this to be a closer game, so Harper should see a pretty normal workload on Tuesday.

Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

Detroit’s path to win this game has to come on the defensive end, as the Pistons are sixth in defensive rating, eighth in opponent points per game and a bottom-10 team in the league in pace.

The Spurs are also playing at a slow pace (24th in the NBA) this season, which has allowed them to rank third in defensive rating and opponent points per game.

I’m going to take the UNDER in this matchup, as I don’t love laying this many points against a Pistons team that clearly is in the mix for a top-four seed in the East. Detroit is down several rotation players, but Cade Cunningham has found a way to make things work the last few seasons even when the team is at less than 100 percent.

San Antonio played a low-scoring game against an awful Utah defense on Sunday, and the Spurs’ winning streak isn’t going to last forever. After all, they are just 6-8 against the spread in the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have hit the UNDER at the highest rate in the NBA (10 of 14 games) through the first four weeks of the season.

I’ll bet on a low-scoring game between two elite defensive teams on Tuesday.

Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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