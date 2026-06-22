Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Portugal came into the World Cup as a popular pick to win the whole tournament, but played to a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in its first match.

It can get back on track on Tuesday afternoon when they take on Uzbekistan in a Group K match. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this matinee matchup.

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Portugal -600

Uzbekistan +1600

Draw +600

Total

OVER 2.5 (-180)

UNDER 2.5 (+146)

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Houston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Portugal record: 0-1-0

Uzbekistan record: 0-0-1

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan History and Tournament Results

These two countries have never faced each other on the international stage.

Portugal

Portugal was a massive favorite against DR Congo in its first match, but a baffling game plan that saw them refuse to press forward led to them playing to a surprising 1-1 draw. With Colombia winning its first match, a win is important for Portugal in this match if it wants to win Group K.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan tied it up against Colombia in the 60th minute of its first match, but Colombia scored two late goals to take the 3-1 victory. Uzbekistan is going to do its best to hang with Portugal and maybe pull off what DR Congo did and squeeze out a point.

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Best Prop Bet

Francisco Conceicao Anytime Goal (+190)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goalscorers Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Francisco Conceicao to score:

If there's going to be a Portuguese striker to score that's not named Cristiano Ronaldo, it's going to be Francisco Conceicao. He had 37 touches in Portugal's first match. along with one shot attempt and 0.07 expected goals. Portugal is going to have to be more aggressive in this match, so let's see if Conceicao can find the back of the net.

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Prediction and Best Bet

I think there's a case to be made that Uzbekistan will keep this match close against Portugal. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

I predicted before Portugal's first tournament that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to be a distraction on this team, and so far, that prediction has shown to be true. The aging star wants to be the centerpiece of this team, but he doesn't have the speed or strength to keep up, and the younger, more promising players for Portugal are being held back because of that.

Does that mean they'll lose as a massive favorite to Uzbekistan? Probably not, but I think it's going to prevent them from pulling away from an inferior opponent.

Pick: Uzbekistan +1.5 (+140) via FanDuel

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