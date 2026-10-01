Positive Caleb Williams Injury Update Doesn't Shift Jets vs. Bears Odds in NFL Week 4

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams missed the team's Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he's improving ahead of Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Williams did not participate in the team's walk through on Wednesday, but ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported that he is "getting better" in his rehab from his Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Caleb Williams will not participate in walk through today but is "getting better" in his rehab from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 30, 2026

That's a positive sign for the Bears, although Williams' early-week absence does not bode well for his chances of playing in Week 4. The star quarterback is expected to miss three to four weeks with the injury, meaning a return against the Jets would be well ahead of schedule.

Since the Bears won with third-string quarterback Case Keenum under center in Week 3, the team may feel more comfortable with sitting Williams in Week 4 to make sure he can get healthier.

Oddsmakers have still moved the odds for Sunday's contest in the Bears' favor after their impressive showing on Monday night, even though Williams' status remains up in the air.

The Bears opened as three-point favorites against New York (and at even money to cover), but that line has since moved to Bears -3.5 (-105). DraftKings Sportsbook has set Chicago at -175 (an implied probability of 63.64 percent) to win this matchup.

There's no doubt that Williams gives the Bears a higher ceiling on offense, and the former No. 1 overall pick was on fire to start the season before going down against the Minnesota Vikings, In less than two full games, Williams had thrown for 407 yards, two scores and one pick while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Chicago has a fairly easy schedule coming up, and that could impact how the Bears handle Williams' recovery. Sports Illustrated spoke to one oddsmaker that explained how the next few weeks line up nicely for the team and it's chances of winning the NFC North.

"Their next three games are Jets, Packers, and Falcons," Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. "So that really helps the rating, too. Even if Caleb misses the max timeline of those four weeks, there's some very winnable games there. You could easily make the case they go 3-0 during that stretch despite not having Caleb and are in the driver's seat for the NFC North the rest of the way."

For now, Williams appears doubtful to play in Week 4, but the fact that he's already "getting better" in his recovery is a good sign for his chances of meeting the timeline for his return to play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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