Positive Kyler Murray Injury Update Doesn't Shift Vikings vs. Bears Odds in NFL Week 2

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray took a step in the right direction on Monday after suffering a concussion in the team's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Murray was able to participate in meetings with the team, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, allowing him to begin some of the prep ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears. That's certainly a good sign when it comes to the symptoms the former top pick is dealing with after a rough hit on a scramble against Green Bay.

Kyler Murray is participating in meetings today, per Kevin O'Connell. So his symptoms are not such that he can't do that part of the preparation for Sunday's game at Chicago... https://t.co/dJ3v5BszZU — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 14, 2026

Despite that, oddsmakers aren't shifting the line for the Vikings vs. Bears matchup just yet. Minnesota was a 3-point underdog in the lookahead line before Week 1, but it shifted to a 5.5-point underdog when odds were released for Week 2 at DraftKings.

Both the Vikings and Bears won in Week 1, but it appears the betting market values Murray over veteran Carson Wentz, who did a solid job against Green Bay on Sunday, throwing three touchdowns in a 39-22 win.

It's also possible that some of the movement in this game was due to the Bears' 59-point outburst in a win over Carolina in Week 1. Still, if Murray ends up being cleared to play, the Vikings may get a small bump in the odds ahead of Sunday's kickoff.

Minnesota should have a further update on Murray on Wednesday when it will release it's first practice report for the week. It's highly unlikely that Murray will be a full participant, but if he gets in limited work, it would be a positive sign for his chances of playing in Week 2.

If the former No. 1 overall pick is unable to go, Wentz will get the start in his place with J.J. McCarthy acting as the backup.

Prior to exiting against Green Bay, Murray completed three of his five pass attempts for 18 yards and on interception. He also added two carries for nine yards on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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