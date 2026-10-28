Positive Lamar Jackson Injury Update Improves Ravens Odds vs. Bills in NFL Week 8

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly is in line to return in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

There has been a ton of reporting around Jackson's ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since the second half of Week 4, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared on Tuesday that Jackson is expected to play in Sunday's marquee matchup against Josh Allen.

From @BigDayESPN: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is expected to return to the field this week. That, plus a little more on his fun press conference. pic.twitter.com/AKQSjjAy5U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2026

"I expect, based on the people I've spoke with, that Lamar Jackson will play this week," Rapoport said. "He'll be on the field this week against the Buffalo Bills. I know we've been here before. This is a two-to-three week injury. He is through the third week. He is believed to be as close to 100 percent as he has been, and the Ravens do expect him to play."

Jackson's potential return has already caused a shift in the odds for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Baltimore opened as a 3.5-point underdog in this AFC showdown, but the line has already shifted to Ravens +3 ahead of their practice on Wednesday. It could move down further if Jackson logs a full practice.

The two-time league MVP returned to practice ahead of the team's Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, logging limited sessions before being ruled out. Jackson was originally questionable for the game, but the Ravens ruled him out on Saturday, forcing Tyler Huntley to make his third start of the season.

The Ravens (4-3) are in last place in the AFC North after back-to-back losses against division opponents, and they're just 7-13 all-time when Jackson is out. So, they need the star quarterback to return for a matchup with the 5-1 Bills, who are looking to earn the top spot in the AFC this season.

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score. He exited Week 4 at hafltime and did not return and has yet to log a "full" practice session since. Oddsmakers have adjusted the line for the Ravens in each of the last two weeks with Jackson's practice status, as there have been conflicting reports about his potential return since Week 5.

For now, it appears the two-time MVP is on track to play against Buffalo.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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