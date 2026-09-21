Positive Sam Darnold Injury Update Shifts Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds in NFL Week 3

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has missed most of the 2026 season with a glute injury, but it appears he's ahead of scheduled and could return to the lineup this week.

According to Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, the team is "optimistic" about Darnold's status, and he believes there's a chance the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will return to practice this week. While he didn't committ to a timeline for Darnold to return, Macdonald said that the "timetable has shifted quite drastically."

Mike Macdonald confirmed Sam Darnold (glute) is ahead of schedule, via @Curtis_Crabtree:



"We're optimistic. We'll see. I mean I think there's a chance that he comes back and practices at some point (this week). ... The timetable has shifted quite drastically, frankly." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 20, 2026

That's great news for the Seahawks, who are off to a 2-0 start with Drew Lock filling in nicely as the backup quarterback. Lock has thrown for 422 yards, four scores and no picks in two appearances, throwing three touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a Week 2 win over Arizona.

Macdonald's comments have shifted the odds for the Seahawks' Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders, a sign that oddsmakers are bracing for a potential Darnold return. Seattle opened as 5.5-point favorite in this game after Jayden Daniels (elbow) was injured for Washington in Week 2.

Now, DraftKings Sportsbook has already moved that line a full point to Seattle -6.5. There's a chance it could climb even further if Darnold practices early in the week, and the Seahawks remain near the top of the odds board in the Super Bowl market as well.

Darnold was injured during the first series in Seattle's win over New England in Week 1. Despite losing the starting quarterback, Seattle still ranks 11th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and the defense is a top-five unit in EPA/Play and No. 2 in success rate.

It'll be interesting to see if Darnold is able to practice early in the week, as that would bode well for his chances of suiting up on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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