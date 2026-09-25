Presidents Cup Odds: International Team Favored Over USA After Friday Sweep

The United States has gone 13-1-1 in the history of the Presidents Cup, with its only loss taking place in Australia in 1998 and the one draw in South Africa in 2003. That means they have won 10 straight editions of the tournament, including winning the two most recent by scores of 17.5-12.5 and 18.5-11.5.

As a result, the Americans entered this week as a massive -450 favorite. They looked like they were on their way to another win after a 3-2 start on Thursday.

Then, the International Team pulled off the unthinkable on Friday, pulling off a clean 5-0 sweep over the United States, with three of the four matches not even making it to the 17th hole. The International Team will now head into the weekend with a 7-3 lead and are now the betting favorites to win it for the second time in the tournament's history.

Presidents Cup Odds After Friday

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

International Team -136 (57.63% implied probability)

Team USA +156

Draw +810

The good news is there's still plenty of golf left to be played, but the United States will have to win Saturday to at least close the gap ahead of Sunday's singles. The International Team has a four-point lead, needing nine more points in the final four days to clinch the tournament win.

Saturday will be a pivotal day, with eight points available. The morning will feature four fourball rounds, USA's strength, and then four alternate shot rounds will take place in the afternoon.

This tournament was on its way to being another snooze fest in favor of the USA, but all of a sudden, golf fans across the world will be locked in for the next two days to see if the Internationals can win for the first time this millennium.

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