Is Puka Nacua Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Rams in NFL Week 2)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua popped up on the injury report with a hip injury this week, missing the Rams' practice on Saturday.

That led to Sean McVay calling the wideout a game-time decision, and the Rams have officially listed him as questionable for this Monday night matchup with the New York Giants.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunay, Nacua is trending in the "wrong direction" to suit up against the Giants.

Schefter: Puka Nacua (hip) trending in "wrong way" to play Week 2. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 20, 2026

Losing Nacua would be a brutal blow for a Rams offense that scored just seven points in Week 1 in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Nacua finished that game with five catches (on nine targets) for 74 yards.

Oddsmakers seem to have factored in the possibility that Nacua will miss this game, as DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped the Rams from 7-point favorites to 6.5-point favorites at home on Monday night.

If Nacua is unable to go, Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington would see a bump in targets at receiver while the Rams may look to play more 13 personnel and use their plethora of pass-catching tight ends.

Last season, Nacua had 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 scores in 16 games. In the lone game that he missed, Adams caught three touchdowns in a blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Nacua's status up in the air and likely going to come down until 90 minutes before kickoff, the SI Betting team is targeting Adams as our favorite Rams prop on Monday night.

Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Giants

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier on Monday, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why Adams is a solid player to bet on against this New York secondary.

Davante Adams Longest Reception OVER 20.5 Yards (-109)

Davante Adams served as a deep threat for the Rams last season. He hauled in a reception of 21+ yards in all but three of his starts.

He may be another year older, but I still expect him to be a great sideline target for Los Angeles. I think he hauls in a big one against the Giants in Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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