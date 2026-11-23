The Washington Commanders' backfield has some reinforcements on the way ahead of Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin, questionable) is expected to make his return from injured reserve, and Rachaad White (heel, questionable) is also expected to play, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

White has only missed one game in the 2026 season, playing in 52.5 percent of Washington's offensive snaps in the eight games that he's appeared in.

RB Rachaad White (heel) should be good to go. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2026

White has made an impact as a rusher and a receiver this season, carrying the ball 65 times for 275 yards and one score while catching 19 of his 23 targets for 134 yards and two scores. It'll be interesting to see how many snaps each back for the Commandeers gets on Monday.

This should be a great matchup for the Commanders on the ground, as the Bengals have allowed 5.0 yards per carry in the 2026 season. Will White or.Croskey-Merritt be the biggest beneficiary?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Washington in this Week 11 matchup.

Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Anytime TD (+130)

This is a really favorable matchup for the Washington running game, as the Bengals have given up the second-most yards per carry (5.0) in the NFL.

While both Croskey-Merritt and White will have roles on Monday night, the second-year back dominated the carries early in the season when both were healthy. Croskey-Merritt had four games with 11 or more carries and one with nine, even though he was playing less than 50 percent of the snaps.

So, if I’m taking a player to find the end zone, it’s gotta be JCM. White only has three scores in eight games while Croskey-Merritt found the end zone twice in his five games.

A run-heavy attack may work for Washington against Cincy, so I’ll back the Commanders’ primary running back to hit paydirt.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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