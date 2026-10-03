Is Rachaad White Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Commanders in NFL Week 4)

The Washington Commanders are set to be short-handed in Week 4 of the 2026 season, as they've ruled out running back Rachaad White (shoulder) against the Indianapolis Colts.

White failed to practice all week, setting up second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt to lead the Commanders in Week 4.

Rachaad White (shoulder) listed out for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

It's also worth noting the the Commanders signed veteran Austin Ekeler -- who spent the last few seasons with the team -- to a deal this week. He could be involved in the passing game with White out, especially since White has nine targets (and nine catches) in three games.

The Commanders have given White 45.7 percent of the snaps on offense while Croskey-Merritt has played 47.1 percent. So, this has been a pretty even split that could shift towards Croskey-Merritt in a big way on Sunday.

White has only carried the ball 22 times in the 2026 season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He's picked up 100 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards and one receiving score (in Week 3).

It'll be in interesting to see the backfield split for Washington in this matchup, and I'm eyeing Croskey-Merritt in the prop market on Sunday.

Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Colts

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacory Croskey-Merritt OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The second-year back has been the No. 1 runner in this Washington backfield, carrying the ball 16, 12 and 19 times while receiving just three targets in the passin game.

Croskey-Merritt is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, clearing this line just one time in three games. However, he has a favorable matchup against this Colts defense, which is 31st in the league in EPA/Rush.

Indy has allowed 100-yard games to Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III, and Croskey-Merritt should handle 15-plus carries in this matchup. The efficiency has been tough for the former seventh-round pick, but I'm going to bet on the volume against a bad defense.

This season, the Colts have allowed 4.9 yards per carry.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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