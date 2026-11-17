Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
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Fernando Mendoza hasn't had an easy start to his NFL career. He had to take on the Seattle Seahawks in his first start, and now he has to play a road game in Denver against the Broncos' elite defense. The good news is he was solid in his first start against the defending Super Bowl champions. He threw for 143 yards, while adding 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Meanwhile, the Broncos are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are 7-2 on the year, fresh off their Week 10 BYE.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 11 AFC West matchup.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +9.5 (-105)
- Broncos -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raiders +410
- Broncos -550
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-105)
- UNDER 40.5 (-115)
Raiders vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 22
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders record: 4-6
- Broncos record: 7-2
Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- Raiders are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Raiders are 6-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 7-3 in Raiders games this season
- Broncos are 7-2 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 5-4 in Broncos games this season
Raiders vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR - Questionable
- Thomas Booker IV, DT - Questionable
- Brock Bowers, TE - Questionable
- Kwity Paye, DE - Questionable
- Patrick Johnson, DE - IR
Broncos Injury Report
- Talanoa Hufanga, S - Questionable
- Brandon Jones, S - Questionable
- Kris Abrams-Draine, CB - Questionable
- Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable
- Riley Moss, CB - Questionable
Raiders vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch
- Bo Nix, QB - Denver Broncos
Eyes will be on Mendoza in his second start, but Bo Nix is also a fascinating player to watch in this game. Despite being the quarterback of a 7-2 team, Nix has come under fire for his play this season, and the numbers are certainly concerning. He ranks 21st amongst quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected and 16th in adjusted EPA per play. He'll have to play better in the second half of the season if the Broncos want to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Broncos:
You can say what you want about the Broncos and the fact that they may not be as good as their record indicates, but the facts remain that they have had the toughest schedule in the NFL this season. If you want to fade them against the league's elite later in the year, be my guest, but they're going to beat up on some bad teams that they finally get to face, and the Raiders are one of them.
Fernando Mendoza has had a nightmare first two starts, facing the Seahawks' defense in his debut last week, and will now be on the road against the Broncos. Unfortunately for him, the Raiders don't have an effective run game to lean on, and their defense is a bottom-five unit.
All signs point to the Broncos coming out of their BYE week hot against an inferior opponent.
Pick: Broncos -9.5 (-115) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets