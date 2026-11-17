Fernando Mendoza hasn't had an easy start to his NFL career. He had to take on the Seattle Seahawks in his first start, and now he has to play a road game in Denver against the Broncos' elite defense. The good news is he was solid in his first start against the defending Super Bowl champions. He threw for 143 yards, while adding 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are 7-2 on the year, fresh off their Week 10 BYE.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 11 AFC West matchup.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +9.5 (-105)

Broncos -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Raiders +410

Broncos -550

Total

OVER 40.5 (-105)

UNDER 40.5 (-115)

Raiders vs. Broncos How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 22

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Raiders record: 4-6

Broncos record: 7-2

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Raiders are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Raiders are 6-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-3 in Raiders games this season

Broncos are 7-2 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Broncos games this season

Raiders vs. Broncos Injury Reports

Raiders Injury Report

Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR - Questionable

Thomas Booker IV, DT - Questionable

Brock Bowers, TE - Questionable

Kwity Paye, DE - Questionable

Patrick Johnson, DE - IR

Broncos Injury Report

Talanoa Hufanga, S - Questionable

Brandon Jones, S - Questionable

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB - Questionable

Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable

Riley Moss, CB - Questionable

Raiders vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

Bo Nix, QB - Denver Broncos

Eyes will be on Mendoza in his second start, but Bo Nix is also a fascinating player to watch in this game. Despite being the quarterback of a 7-2 team, Nix has come under fire for his play this season, and the numbers are certainly concerning. He ranks 21st amongst quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected and 16th in adjusted EPA per play. He'll have to play better in the second half of the season if the Broncos want to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Broncos:

You can say what you want about the Broncos and the fact that they may not be as good as their record indicates, but the facts remain that they have had the toughest schedule in the NFL this season. If you want to fade them against the league's elite later in the year, be my guest, but they're going to beat up on some bad teams that they finally get to face, and the Raiders are one of them.

Fernando Mendoza has had a nightmare first two starts, facing the Seahawks' defense in his debut last week, and will now be on the road against the Broncos. Unfortunately for him, the Raiders don't have an effective run game to lean on, and their defense is a bottom-five unit.

All signs point to the Broncos coming out of their BYE week hot against an inferior opponent.

Pick: Broncos -9.5 (-115) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.