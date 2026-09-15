Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers were on the wrong end of the biggest upset of the opening week of the 2026 NFL season, losing to the Arizona Cardinals as double-digit favorites.

They'll look to bounce back in Week 2 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. This game feels pivotal for the Chargers, who then need to take on a slew of the best teams in the league in the following eight weeks, including the Bills, Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, Texans, and Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Raiders took care of business against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, winning 27-13.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 3 AFC West showdown.

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +7 (-108)

Chargers -7 (-112)

Moneyline

Raiders +275

Chargers -340

Total

OVER 43.5 (-110)

UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Raiders vs. Chargers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 20

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Raiders record: 1-0

Chargers record: 0-1

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Trends

The Chargers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Raiders

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Chargers' last 10 games

Raiders vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch

Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert completed 17-of-27 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Week 1. That's simply not good enough for an MVP hopeful against a team that had one of the worst defenses in the NFL a season ago. You can blame the offensive line, the coaching, and the playcalling all you want, but eventually Herbert needs to rise above the shortcomings the team may or may not have. They can't afford any more subpar performances from Herbert with plenty of elite defenses coming up on the schedule.

Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 2 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this game:

I had some concerns regarding the Chargers' defense this season after losing their defensive coordinator a year ago, Jesse Minter, who is now the head coach in Baltimore. Their Week 1 result proved the concern was for good reason. Not only did they lose to the Arizona Cardinals, but they also rank 27th in defensive DVOA, 23rd in opponent EPA per play, and 25th in defensive success rate.

With that being the case, I'm surprised to see the total in this game in the low 40s, at 43.5. The Raiders' offense is competent with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Ashton Jeanty hitting his stride behind an improved offensive line.

I'm going to bet the over in this game.

Pick: OVER 43.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.