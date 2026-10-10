Raiders vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Bet on Bowers)

The New England Patriots return home to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots’ offense broke out with 29 points in Buffalo last week after scoring 36 points in the first three games of the season. They’ll look to keep that up as they come back home against the Raiders.

Las Vegas’ offense has also been firing on all cylinders, scoring at least 26 points in all four games. The Raiders finally suffered their first loss of the season last week to the Chiefs, falling 30-27 at home.

The total is set at 45.5 for this one, so we should be in for a high-scoring affair.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Raiders vs. Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Patriots

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kirk Cousins OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-129)

Ashton Jeanty OVER 89.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-103)

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Kirk Cousins OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-129)

This is a fairly straightforward pick.

Kirk Cousins has thrown four interceptions in as many games, getting picked off in three of those four contests. The Patriots got interceptions against Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Aaron Rodgers in the last three weeks.

This should be priced higher for New England to pick off Cousins at home.

Ashton Jeanty OVER 89.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-103)

Ashton Jeanty opened the season with a 102-yard game against the Dolphins, while also catching six passes for 45 yards. His rushing totals have slowed down in the last three weeks, but he’s still a key part of the Raiders’ passing plan.

That showed up last week as Jeanty was targeted a season-high eight times, recording eight catches for 68 yards while also running the ball 15 times for 58 yards.

Jeanty is a big part of the future in Las Vegas, and the Raiders should keep riding him this week against the Patriots.

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Brock Bowers hasn’t missed a beat since returning from a knee injury that cost him the first two games of the season.

The tight end caught 10 of 14 targets for 116 yards and a score against the Saints, and six of 11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown last week against the Chiefs.

Bowers’ 25 targets already lead the Raiders through two games, including four in the red zone. Cousins will look his way again this week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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