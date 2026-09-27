Raiders vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

One of the most surprising 2-0 teams to begin the NFL season is the Las Vegas Raiders, who beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and then followed that up with an upset win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

They'll look to go 3-0 to begin the season when they head to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for this interconference showdown.

Raiders vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Shough UNDER 254.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Ashton Jeanty UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Jack Bech Anytime Touchdown (+700)

Tyler Shough UNDER 254.5 Passing Yards (-113)

The Raiders' secondary has been red hot to start the season. They rank inside the top five in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. That's why I think it's a great time to sell high on Tyler Shough, who has exceeded expectations through the first two weeks of the season. I think he may underperform in this Week 3 matchup.

Ashton Jeanty UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

The Raiders' offensive line has struggled to run blocks this season, and as a result, Ashton Jeanty has once again struggled to perform. He has averaged only 3.4 yards per carry through the first two weeks. I think the struggles will continue for him in Week 3.

Jack Bech Anytime Touchdown (+700)

Jack Bech has seen an increased role in the Raiders' offense this season. He played 39.7% of offensive snaps in Week 1 and then played 54% of offensive snaps in Week 2. He has already hauled in five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown, so I don't see why we shouldn't bet on him to find the end zone for the second time this season at +700.

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