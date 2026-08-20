Raiders vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, made his NFL debut in Week 1 of the preseason, and he looked every bit of being the top player in his class. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

We'll see him again in the Raiders' Week 2 preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC exhibition game.

Raiders vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +1.5 (-108)

Texans -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Raiders +120

Texans -142

Total

OVER 40.5 (-112)

UNDER 40.5 (-108)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Date: Thursday, August 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, KTRK (ABC), Fox 5 Vegas

Raiders record: 0-1

Texans record: 0-1

Raiders vs. Texans Preseason Betting Trends

Klint Kubiak is 0-1 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

DeMeco Ryans is 7-4 straight up and 6-5 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Raiders vs. Texans Key Player to Watch

Fernando Mendoza, QB - Las Vegas Raiders

I still expect Kirk Cousins to start Week 1 of the regular season, and he also looked good in limited snaps in the Raiders' first preseason game, but if Mendoza continues to look impressive, Cousins is going to be on a short leash. The Raiders are desperate for a franchise quarterback, and Mendoza is looking more and more like their guy.

Raiders vs. Texans Prediction and Best Bet

The Texans had a rough first week of the preseason, but historically, DeMeco Ryans has been a successful preseason coach in terms of covering the spread. There is also a significant depth difference between these two teams.

We saw the Raiders struggle when their backups came in, including failing to score a single point in the second half against one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Now, they have to play against a team that is amongst the best in the league when their starters are in.

Mendoza will look great once again, but the Texans will take over in the second half.

Pick: Texans -1.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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