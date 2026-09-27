Rams vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 3 (Bet on Jaylen Waddle)

A marquee matchup is set for Sunday night in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, as the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix host the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford.

This is a great litmus test for both teams, as the Rams are Super Bowl favorites and off to a 1-1 start while Denver (also 1-1) lost in the AFC title game last season and is looking to prove that the run it made wasn’t a fluke.

Oddsmakers clearly view the Rams as the better team, setting them as 2.5-point favorites on the road on Sunday.

Instead of picking a side in this matchup, bettors can look to the prop market to wager on some of the great skill players – and quarterbacks – in this game.

I’m eyeing Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as my favorite prop play after he torched the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Plus, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan makes a cameo appearance in these picks to share his No. 1 prop of the week!

Let’s get right into the plays for this primetime matchup between two teams with playoff expectations in 2026.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bo Nix to Throw an Interception (-125)

Blake Corum OVER 44.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Jaylen Waddle OVER 4.5 Receptions (-152)

Bo Nix to Throw an Interception (-125)

This season, Nix has thrown a pick in each of his first two games, and he’s coming off back-to-back years with double-digit interceptions.

So, I don’t mind fading him against a Rams defense that is seventh in the NFL in EPA/Pass in 2026.

Rams cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are very familiar with Nix from their time in Kansas City, and the Broncos could end up trailing in this game and airing the ball out. Nix had a strong showing in Week 2, yet he still threw a confounding pick in the end zone in that matchup.

I think this is a pretty good value since Denver has a tendency to throw the ball a lot more than it runs it in the Sean Payton era.

Blake Corum OVER 44.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Earlier this week, MacMillan shared in his Player Prop Countdown why Blake Corum is his No. 1 prop target in Week 3:

I'm going to continue to invest in Blake Corum. He has been extremely effective through the first two games, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and as a result, has had just one fewer carry than Kyren Williams through the first two weeks. Now, he and the Rams get to take on a Broncos team that ranks dead last in opponent rush EPA through the first two weeks. This could be another big game for Corum on Sunday night.

Jaylen Waddle OVER 4.5 Receptions (-152)

Jaylen Waddle had just one catch for two yards in Week 1, but he bounced back with a monster game against the Jaguars, catching eight of his 10 targets for 138 yards.

The Broncos clearly made it a focus to get Waddle involved on offense, and the star receiver delivered with several game-changing catches in the second half.

Now, the Broncos are going to need him to step up against a Rams defense that has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL this season.

I like this prop for Waddle if he sees anywhere near the same usage as he did in Week 2, and it’s worth noting that the former top-10 pick has four 100-target seasons even though he had some shaky quarterback play during his time in Miami.

Denver should look to its new No. 1 receiver quite a bit on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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