Rams vs. Cardinals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Trust Cooper Kupp)
An NFC West clash kicks off the 4 p.m. EST slate in the NFL in Week 2 as the Los Angeles Rams hit the road to play the Arizona Cardinals.
Both of these teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, but the Rams are going to be shorthanded without star receiver Puka Nacua due to a knee injury.
Cooper Kupp stepped up in a big way to fill the void on Sunday, but the Rams still lost in overtime to the Detroit Lions.
As for Arizona, it blew a lead to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, and it didn’t get star rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. involved much in the passing game. What can we expect from the Cards in Week 2?
Here are my top players to bet on to score a touchdown in this Week 2 divisional clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (-130)
- Kyler Murray Anytime TD (+190)
Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (-130)
With Nacua out, there is no question that Kupp is the No. 1 option in this offense – and he may end up as the most targeted receiver in the NFL until Nacua returns.
In Week 1, Kupp was targeted 21 (!!) times by Matthew Stafford, reeling in 14 of those passes for 110 yards and a score. I expect him to lead the Rams in looks again, and this should be a favorable matchup against an Arizona defense that gave up 34 points in Week 1.
While injuries limited Kupp in 2023, he looks to have plenty left in the tank in 2024.
Kyler Murray Anytime TD (+190)
In his lone game against the Rams last season, Murray found the end zone from two yards out.
One of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, Murray rushed for 57 yards on five carries in Week 1 against Buffalo.
While the former No. 1 overall pick didn’t use his legs as much as you’d expect for me to take him in this market, he did three rushing scores in just eight games in the 2023 campaign.
James Conner (-105 to score a touchdown) is certainly a threat when it comes to goal-line touches, but I think Murray has a ton of value at +190 given his rushing prowess.
