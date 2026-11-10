Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams have strung together three straight wins, but at 5-4, they're still only a coin flip to make the postseason due to a plethora of injuries and a post-BYE schedule that's the hardest in the NFL.

Before they worry about their upcoming gauntlet of tough opponents, they get to take on a severely injured Arizona Cardinals team in Week 10. The Cardinals are down to their No. 3 quarterback, Carson Beck, who will be making his first NFL start.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional duel.

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -9.5 (-108)

Cardinals +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams -450

Cardinals +350

Total

OVER 40 (-108)

UNDER 40 (-112)

Rams vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Rams record: 5-4

Cardinals record: 3-6

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

Rams are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Rams are 3-0 against the spread in their last three games

The UNDER is 5-4 in Rams games this season

Cardinals are 4-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Cardinals games this season

Rams vs. Cardinals Injury Reports

Rams Injury Report

Jordan Whittington, WR - Questionable

Trent McDuffie, CB - Questionable

Puka Nacua, WR - Doubtful

Joe Cardona, LS - Questionable

Terrance Ferguson, TE - IR-R

Steve Avila, G - Questionable

Jaylen Watson, CB - Injured Reserve

Davante Adams, WR - Injured Reserve

Cardinals Injury Report

Michael Wilson, WR - Out

James Conner, RB - Injured Reserve

Jeremiyah Love, RB - Injured Reserve

Jayden Williams, OT - Questionable

Bam Knight, RB - Questionable

Jon Gaines II, G - Questionable

Hjalte Froholdt, C - Questionable

Gardner Minshew II, QB - Doubtful

Rams vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch

Carson Beck, QB - Arizona Cardinals

Carson Beck, the former Georgia and Miami quarterback, will get his first NFL start this Sunday. He led Miami to the National Championship Game a year ago when he completed 72.4% of passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. As a result of his strong senior season, he was selected with the 65th overall pick by the Cardinals in this year's NFL Draft. After a strong preseason, it'll be fascinating to see how he performs on Sunday.

Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Cardinals:

Both teams are going to be limping into this game. The Rams are going to be down Puka Nacua, which means Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Konata Mumpfield will be their starting receivers. Things are even worse for the Cardinals, who traded away Jacoby Brissett last week, and now they've lost Gardner Minshew to an injury, meaning Carson Beck will get his first NFL start. The Cardinals also lost their best wide receiver, Michael Wilson, to injury.

The number of injuries already makes this game tough to handicap, but I continue to be baffled by this Rams team. They managed to win and cover against the Commanders last week, but they had a net yards per play of -0.7. Their special teams are bad and they have been good, but not great on either side of the football.

That, paired with the complete lack of skill they have left at wide receiver, makes me afraid to lay this many points on them on the road. I'll trust the rookie quarterback and take the points with the Cardinals at home.

Pick: Cardinals +9.5 (-110) via BetMGM

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