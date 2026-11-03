Rams vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back to their winning ways over the past two weeks, stringing together wins against the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. They'll look to extend their win streak to three in Week 9 when they take on the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders got their second win of the Season in Week 8 when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Despite being just 2-4-1 on the season, they're still in the mix in an NFC East that's currently being led by the Giants at 4-2-1.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.

Rams vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -5.5 (-114)

Commanders +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Rams -255

Commanders +210

Total

OVER 47.5 (-112)

UNDER 47.5 (-108)

Rams vs. Commanders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Northwest Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Rams record: 4-4

Commanders record: 2-4-1

Rams vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Rams are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Rams are 4-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-4 in Rams games this season

Commanders are 4-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in Commanders games this season

Rams vs. Commanders Injury Reports

Rams Injury Report

Trent McDuffie, CB - Questionable

Jaylen Watson, CB - Questionable

Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable

Myles Garrett, DE - Injured Reserve

Davante Adams, WR - Injured Reserve

Kobie Turner, DE - Injured Reserve

Poona Ford, DT - Injured Reserve

Commanders Injury Report

Jeremy McNichols, RB - Questionable

Isaac Yiadom, CB - Questionable

Tianoa Togiai, G - Questionable

Fabian Moreau, CB - Questionable

Terry McLaurin, WR - Injured Reserve

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB - Injured Reserve

Rams vs. Commanders Prediction and Best Bet

The Rams are a better team than they get credit for, and they're a better team than their early-season record. There is no denying that they're dealing with a plethora of injuries, but the Rams are still a top-10 team in almost every area.

The Rams are at their best when they're able to establish the run to help open up the passing game. Now they get to face a Commanders team that's 31st in opponent rush success rate.

The Commanders are dealing with injuries of their own, and I have doubts about Jayden Daniels' ability to carry his team to a win without any big-time weapons to lean on.

I'll lay the points on Los Angeles.

Pick: Rams -5.5 (-114) via FanDuel

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