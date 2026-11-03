Rams vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
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The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back to their winning ways over the past two weeks, stringing together wins against the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. They'll look to extend their win streak to three in Week 9 when they take on the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders got their second win of the Season in Week 8 when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Despite being just 2-4-1 on the season, they're still in the mix in an NFC East that's currently being led by the Giants at 4-2-1.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.
Rams vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and total
Spread
- Rams -5.5 (-114)
- Commanders +5.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Rams -255
- Commanders +210
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-112)
- UNDER 47.5 (-108)
Rams vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Rams record: 4-4
- Commanders record: 2-4-1
Rams vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Rams are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Rams are 4-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-4 in Rams games this season
- Commanders are 4-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-3 in Commanders games this season
Rams vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Trent McDuffie, CB - Questionable
- Jaylen Watson, CB - Questionable
- Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable
- Myles Garrett, DE - Injured Reserve
- Davante Adams, WR - Injured Reserve
- Kobie Turner, DE - Injured Reserve
- Poona Ford, DT - Injured Reserve
Commanders Injury Report
- Jeremy McNichols, RB - Questionable
- Isaac Yiadom, CB - Questionable
- Tianoa Togiai, G - Questionable
- Fabian Moreau, CB - Questionable
- Terry McLaurin, WR - Injured Reserve
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB - Injured Reserve
Rams vs. Commanders Prediction and Best Bet
The Rams are a better team than they get credit for, and they're a better team than their early-season record. There is no denying that they're dealing with a plethora of injuries, but the Rams are still a top-10 team in almost every area.
The Rams are at their best when they're able to establish the run to help open up the passing game. Now they get to face a Commanders team that's 31st in opponent rush success rate.
The Commanders are dealing with injuries of their own, and I have doubts about Jayden Daniels' ability to carry his team to a win without any big-time weapons to lean on.
I'll lay the points on Los Angeles.
Pick: Rams -5.5 (-114) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets