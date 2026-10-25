Rams vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams can ill-afford another loss against an inferior opponent after losing to the Arizona Cardinals last week as double-digit favorites to fall to 2-4 on the season.

That makes this Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders a pivotal one. This is also a big game for the Raiders, as a win would move them to 4-3 for the season.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Rams vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Puka Nacua OVER 8.5 Receptions (+105)

Kirk Cousins UNDER 241.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Konata Mumpfield Anytime Touchdown (+325)

Puka Nacua OVER 8.5 Receptions (+105)

Puka Nacua's receptions total would have to hit double digits before I'd consider betting the UNDER on it in this game. He has been a reception machine the past three games, averaging 10.66 receptions per game during that stretch, but now with Devante Adams sidelined, I expect almost every pass thrown by Matthew Stafford to go his way.

Kirk Cousins UNDER 241.5 Passing Yards (-110)

I'm ready to sell my Kirk Cousins stock. The Raiders can't run the football, and the only reason for their success has been Cousins' ability to pass. I don't think his production at this level is sustainable for the rest of the season, especially as he faces a stout Rams defense. I'm selling high on the Raiders quarterback by taking the UNDER in his passing yards total on Sunday.

Konata Mumpfield Anytime Touchdown (+325)

With Adams out of the lineup, I expect Konata Mumpfield to be the biggest beneficiary. He's racked up eight receptions this season and has already found the end zone once, scoring against the Broncos in Week 3. At north of 3-1 odds, he's worth a bet to score a touchdown on Sunday.

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