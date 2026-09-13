Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

Playoff implications are on the line on Sunday afternoon, as the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final game of their three-game set.

These teams split the first two matchups on Friday and Saturday, and oddsmakers have set the D-Backs as slight favorites at home on Sunday.

Here’s what’s at stake for both teams with just two weeks left in the regular season:

Texas is two games back of the final AL wild card spot, sitting behind the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays. It is also just two games out of first place in the AL West (behind the Houston Astros).

Arizona is 1.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot in the National League and just four games out of the top wild card spot (held by the Chicago Cubs) entering Sunday’s action.

So, every game matters for these teams down the stretch of the regular season.

Arizona has lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, as he looks to build on an impressive 15-5 record, including the D-Backs’ 22-7 mark when he pitches in 2026. Texas will counter with righty Cal Quantrill (2.89 ERA), who has pitched well both as a starter and reliever in 2026.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Sept. 13.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-188)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Rangers: +110

Diamondbacks: -132

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Texas: Cal Quantrill (8-5, 2.89 ERA)

Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 2.55 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, DBACKS.TV

Rangers record: 73-76

Diamondbacks record: 79-70

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Eduardo Rodriguez OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+109)

This season, E-Rod has given up six or more hits in 11 of his 29 outings, but he’s allowed at least five hits in 19 of those matchups. The left-hander sits in just the 27th percentile in expected batting average against, so I don’t mind getting this prop at plus money on Sunday.

The Rangers have the fourth-best batting average in MLB against left-handed pitching and rank sixth in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

Even though Rodriguez has led the D-Backs to a strong record in his starts, he’s still allowed 151 hits in 173 innings of work.

I don’t expect him to completely shut down this Texas lineup on Sunday.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared a pick for this game in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers :

Both the Diamondbacks and Rangers need every win they can get down the stretch of the regular season.

Arizona is 1.5 games back of the Padres despite winning six of its last 10, while Texas is two games out of the final wild card spot (currently held by Cleveland) in the American League.

Cal Quantrill (2.89 ERA) is getting the start for Texas, but I’m looking to fade him against Eduardo Rodriguez (2.55 ERA).

Both of these starters have some shaky advanced numbers this season, which means this game could come down to offense:

Cal Quantrill vs. Eduardo Rodriguez Stat Comparison

Expected ERA

Quantrill: 3.91 (56th percentile)

Rodriguez: 4.34 (36th percentile)

Fielding Independent Pitching

Quantrill: 4.00

Rodriguez: 3.76

Expected Batting Average Against

Quantrill: .242 (46th percentile)

Rodriguez: .255 (27th percentile)

The Rangers are a much better team in Weighted Runs Created Plus this season (sixth), and they have the fourth-best batting average in MLB against lefties. Yet, this team has been awful on the road (33-44).

And, the D-Backs are a shocking 22-7 when E-Rod is on the mound. I’ll side with Arizona as a slight favorite at home in this series finale.

Pick: Diamondbacks Moneyline (-132 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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