Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29
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The Texas Rangers close out their road trip with a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians starting on Monday night.
The Rangers just completed a four-game sweep in Toronto, while the Guardians won the final two games of their three-game set against the Mariners.
Texas took two of three from the Guardians earlier this month.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Guardians on Monday, June 29.
Rangers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-181)
- Guardians -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Rangers +123
- Guardians -149
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rangers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 2.62 ERA)
- Guardians: Parker Messick (7-4, 2.67 ERA)
Tyler Alexander is expected to serve as the opener on Monday night after picking up the save on both Saturday and Sunday. The southpaw opened twice already this season, throwing shutout innings against the Rockies and Marlins.
Parker Messick allowed five runs (four earned) three starts ago, but has bounced back with at least six innings with two runs allowed in each of his last two outings. The Rangers tagged Messick for three runs on five hits in 5.2 innings back on June 5.
Rangers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 29
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rangers record: 42-42
- Guardians record: 44-40
Rangers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nicky Lopez to Hit a Single (-108)
Nicky Lopez is your prototypical middle infielder. He’s hitting .325 (25 for 77) since joining the Rangers, and only two of those hits have gone for extra bases.
Lopez bats left-handed, but he’s fared well against southpaws like Messick in a small sample size this season, going 4 for 12 with four singles.
Rangers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
I’m not sure what the Rangers’ plan is after opening with Tyler Alexander, who pitched the last two days, but it can’t be great. Meanwhile, Guardians starter Parker Messick had a solid start against Texas earlier this month already.
While he’s not a starting pitcher, the Guardians are 18-9 vs. southpaw starters this season, with the Rangers at 10-8 vs. LHP.
I’ll take Cleveland to get back on track at home against a potential bullpen game for Texas.
Pick: Guardians -149
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop