Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 10

A crucial AL West matchup is set for Thursday afternoon, as the Texas Rangers look to take two of three from the Seattle Mariners.

Texas remains 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the AL and two games out of the top spot in the AL West after Tuesday’s 3-2 loss. The Rangers are two games under .500, but a small run could vault them into a playoff spot by the end of the regular season.

Seattle (10 games under .500) is a major long shot to make the postseason, though it still is within striking distance (5.5 games) in the wild card race.

The Mariners have righty Logan Gilbert (3.71 ERA) on the mound for his fourth outing against Texas this season. He’ll take on former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom (3.96 ERA), who is coming off six innings of two-run ball in a loss to Tampa Bay.

Here’s a look at the odds, the starting pitching matchup, a player prop to bet and more for Thursday’s showdown.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-217)

Mariners -1.5 (+177)



Moneyline

Rangers: +108

Mariners: -130

Total

6.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Texas: Jacob deGrom (10-9, 3.96 ERA)

Seattle: Logan Gilbert (11-9, 3.71 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, Mariners.TV

Rangers record: 72-74

Mariners record: 68-78

Rangers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Randy Arozarena UNDR 0.5 Hits (+121)

Arozarena has been on fire over the last week, hitting .300, but I’m fading him in this matchup with deGrom.

In his career against the Rangers right-hander, Arozarena is just 1-for-16 with two walks and four strikeouts. He has .229 OPS and an .063 batting average against the former Cy Young award winner.

While there is a chance Arozarena gets to the Texas bullpen, I think there’s some value in betting on him at plus money in a matchup he’s never fared well in.

Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column why I like both of these starters to keep these offenses in check:

The Texas Rangers are two games out of first place in the AL West and 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot heading into their series finale with the Seattle Mariners, who are a long shot to make the playoffs (5.5 games back in the wild card).

Seattle took Game 2 of this series behind a strong outing from Kade Anderson, and it’ll turn to righty Logan Gilbert on Thursday afternoon.

Gilbert has tossed three strong outings against Texas this season, allowing two, two and three runs. Seattle has fared pretty well when Gilbert is on the mound, going 17-11 in his 28 starts.

The right-hander has an expected ERA in the 64th percentile this season, allowing three or fewer runs in 22 of his 28 appearances.

He will square off with Jacob deGrom (3.96 ERA), who held Seattle to just one run across five frames the last time these teams faced off. The former Cy Young winner sits in the 73rd percentile in expected ERA in 2026.

I think this could be a low-scoring game in the early innings, especially since these offenses are 19th (Seattle) and 21st (Texas) in runs scored over the last 30 days. For the entire 2026 season, they’re 30th (Seattle) and 26th (Texas) in runs scored.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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