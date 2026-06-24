Rangers vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24

The Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins have split the first two games of their series, and they’ll kick off a 16-game slate in MLB (thanks to the New York Mets-Chicago Cubs doubleheader) at 12:10 p.m. EST.

Texas is set as a slight favorite on the road in this matchup with Jacob deGrom (3.59 ERA) on the mound against Marlins youngster Eury Perez (4.60 ERA).

Perez has struggled a bit in the 2026 season, posting a 1.26 WHIP while also ranking in the first percentile in barrel percentage and the 18th percentile in expected ERA. So, it makes sense that the betting market is siding with the Rangers on the road, even though they’re three games under .500 this season.

Miami has been one of the best home teams in the league, winning 27 of 44 games, so it’s certainly possible it pulls off the upset in this rubber match.

Let’s examine the odds, each starting pitcher, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague matchup on Wednesday afternoon.

Rangers vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+139)

Marlins +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Rangers: -122

Marlins: +101

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Rangers vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Texas: Jacob deGrom (6-4, 3.59 ERA)

Miami: Eury Perez (3-6, 4.60 ERA)

Rangers vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 12:10 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV, Rangers Sports Network

Rangers record: 38-41

Marlins record: 41-39

Rangers vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+421)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Stowers is worth a shot at north of 4/1:

Miami Marlins slugger Kyle Stowers made the All-Star team in the 2025 season, but injuries have limited his time in the big leagues in 2026. Still, he’s homered eight times (including seven against right-handed pitching) across 56 games in 2026.

I’m targeting Stowers in the first matchup of Wednesday’s action with the Texas Rangers, as former Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom has not been able to keep the ball in the yard in 2026.

deGrom has given up 15 home runs in 15 starts – despite the fact that he’s posted a respectable 3.59 ERA in 2026. In nine starts since May 1, deGrom has allowed 11 home runs.

Stowers has yet to face the Rangers star in his career, but he’s shown a lot more power against righties in 2026. I think he’s worth a look on Wednesday after he hit a career-high 25 home runs last season.

Rangers vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

The Marlins are a much better team at home than they are on the road this season, but I’m still having a hard time betting on them as small underdogs in this game.

These teams are 18th (Texas) and 19th (Miami) in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, so their offenses have been pretty equal. That makes it tough to trust Perez on the mound, especially since he’s allowed four or more runs in half of his 12 outings in 2026.

deGrom’s overall numbers aren’t his best, but he has an expected ERA of 3.57 and ranks in the 93rd percentile in whiff percentage, the 91st percentile in strikeout percentage and the 91st percentile in walk percentage.

Perez, on the other hand, has an expected ERA of 5.00, despite striking out 72 batters in 62.2 innings of work.

The Rangers are also 9-6 straight up when deGrom is on the mound this season. I’ll trust them to win this matchup to take the series.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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