Rangers vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24
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The Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins have split the first two games of their series, and they’ll kick off a 16-game slate in MLB (thanks to the New York Mets-Chicago Cubs doubleheader) at 12:10 p.m. EST.
Texas is set as a slight favorite on the road in this matchup with Jacob deGrom (3.59 ERA) on the mound against Marlins youngster Eury Perez (4.60 ERA).
Perez has struggled a bit in the 2026 season, posting a 1.26 WHIP while also ranking in the first percentile in barrel percentage and the 18th percentile in expected ERA. So, it makes sense that the betting market is siding with the Rangers on the road, even though they’re three games under .500 this season.
Miami has been one of the best home teams in the league, winning 27 of 44 games, so it’s certainly possible it pulls off the upset in this rubber match.
Let’s examine the odds, each starting pitcher, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague matchup on Wednesday afternoon.
Rangers vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+139)
- Marlins +1.5 (-168)
Moneyline
- Rangers: -122
- Marlins: +101
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Rangers vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jacob deGrom (6-4, 3.59 ERA)
- Miami: Eury Perez (3-6, 4.60 ERA)
Rangers vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 24
- Time: 12:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: loanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV, Rangers Sports Network
- Rangers record: 38-41
- Marlins record: 41-39
Rangers vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets
Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+421)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Stowers is worth a shot at north of 4/1:
Miami Marlins slugger Kyle Stowers made the All-Star team in the 2025 season, but injuries have limited his time in the big leagues in 2026. Still, he’s homered eight times (including seven against right-handed pitching) across 56 games in 2026.
I’m targeting Stowers in the first matchup of Wednesday’s action with the Texas Rangers, as former Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom has not been able to keep the ball in the yard in 2026.
deGrom has given up 15 home runs in 15 starts – despite the fact that he’s posted a respectable 3.59 ERA in 2026. In nine starts since May 1, deGrom has allowed 11 home runs.
Stowers has yet to face the Rangers star in his career, but he’s shown a lot more power against righties in 2026. I think he’s worth a look on Wednesday after he hit a career-high 25 home runs last season.
Rangers vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
The Marlins are a much better team at home than they are on the road this season, but I’m still having a hard time betting on them as small underdogs in this game.
These teams are 18th (Texas) and 19th (Miami) in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, so their offenses have been pretty equal. That makes it tough to trust Perez on the mound, especially since he’s allowed four or more runs in half of his 12 outings in 2026.
deGrom’s overall numbers aren’t his best, but he has an expected ERA of 3.57 and ranks in the 93rd percentile in whiff percentage, the 91st percentile in strikeout percentage and the 91st percentile in walk percentage.
Perez, on the other hand, has an expected ERA of 5.00, despite striking out 72 batters in 62.2 innings of work.
The Rangers are also 9-6 straight up when deGrom is on the mound this season. I’ll trust them to win this matchup to take the series.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2