Rangers vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

The Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers in the rubber match of their three-game set on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals won the opener on Tuesday night, but the Rangers tied it in the eighth inning en route to an extra-innings win last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Royals on Thursday, June 11.

Rangers vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-186)

Royals -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Rangers +104

Royals -125

Total

10.0 (Over -119/Under -102)

Rangers vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.54 ERA)

Royals: Michael Wacha (4-4, 3.44 ERA)

Kumar Rocker has dropped his ERA from 5.01 on May 8th to 3.54 thanks to five straight solid starts. He’s allowed 6 ER in 23.2 IP (2.28 ERA) in that span, with four of those runs coming in five innings against the Astros. The righthander threw six shutout innings against the Royals on May 30.

Michael Wacha has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in his last two starts, including six runs on eight hits in five innings against the Rangers on May 31. He’s looking to return to form here at home, where he has a 2.45 ERA (4.43 on the road).

Rangers vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RSN, ROYL

Rangers record: 33-34

Royals record: 28-40

Rangers vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Wacha OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-126)

Michael Wacha has never been a strikeout pitcher, but five punchouts isn’t too much to ask for this afternoon against the Rangers.

The righthander went OVER 4.5 strikeouts in five straight starts prior to his last outing, and has hit this mark in 11 of 14 starts this season. In fact, he’s gone OVER 6.5 as many times as he’s gone UNDER 4.5.

Rangers vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

The Rangers swept the Royals a few weeks ago, and now they’re road underdogs with the better pitcher on the mound. That doesn’t make sense to me.

Kumar Rocker dealt against the Royals a few starts ago, and has settled in nicely over his last several starts. On the other hand, Michael Wacha followed up his six-run outing in Texas by allowing five runs (four earned) to the Twins in his last start.

There’s value on the Rangers as road underdogs this afternoon.

Pick: Rangers +104

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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